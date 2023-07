Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we see that Akshara (Pranali Rathod) reached Birla House to know the reason for Abhir's school results, which he will not attempt in his class. Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) will be shocked to know that Manjari will know everything. Will Abhimanyu finally take any steps or not? Akshara clearly announced that she would take Abhir to his house. because Abhir's upbringing will be totally ruined. Later on, we see Manish come and take Akshara with him. On the other side, Aarohi (Karishma Sawant) makes Abhir understand what is in his mind, but Abhir does not say anything, and finally, Abhimanyu learns the truth, which Shivu instigates in Abhir about his past. Let's wait to see the twist. How will Abhimanyu handle Shivu, and what will happen next? Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Pooja Joshi shares how her husband predicted her second pregnancy; 'I was caught by surprise' [Exclusive]

Manjari crossed all the limits

In the upcoming track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we see that Manjari (Ami Trivedi) filed a case against Akshara, saying that she will not even meet Abhir any weekend. Also, Akshara and Abhinav are totally broken, and Manish advised Abhinav (Jai Soni) to take Akshara (Pranali Rathod) to Kasauli. But the most interesting track comes when we see Abhir missing from the house. Well, we see that it might be possible that Abhir learns the truth about Akshara and that they return to Kasauli. We have to wait to see the twist that itmight be possible that Abhir runs to go meet his parents.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist