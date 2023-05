Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata hai. upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we can see that Abhir gets unconscious in Birla House because of Abhimanyu's carelessness. Now it is going to be very interesting to see what Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) will do now that Abhir (Shreyansh Kaurav) is in the hospital. Reports say that Abhir's surgery has to be done in three hours. Let's wait to see if Akshara (Pranali Rathod) will allow him to do Abhir's surgery or not. All the Goenka and Birla families are facing a tough time because they cannot lose Abhir. Will Akshara once again trust Abhimanyu or not? Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Abhinav realises he is not fit to be Abhir's father; will he not support Akshara in court?

Akshara hugging Abhimanyu as he saves her child

We can see in the upcoming track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata that Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) decides to do Abhir's surgery because no surgeon is present. In the operation theater, Abhimanyu gets nervous, but Akshara's singing gives him strength to complete the surgery. Viewers speculate that Abhir's surgery was successful because we can see Akshara (Pranali Rathod) hugging Abhimanyu as he saves her child.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming spoiler alert

In future episodes of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we can see that Abhinav is trying to make distance with Abhir and Akshara, and on the other side, Abhimanyu tries to take Abhir back and also break all his relations with Aarohi. Now the major twist comes when Akshara and Abhimanyu stand alone. Let's see if they reunite or if Akshara wants her husband back. Well, viewers speculate that once AbhiRa reunites, Abhinav and Aarohi will make sacrifices for them. In the upcoming track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehalata Hai, it's going to be very interesting as all the story revolves around the custody of Abhir and the reunion of Abhimanyu and Akshara.