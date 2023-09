Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Hindi TV show upcoming twist, September 22: In the latest track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Akshara (Pranali Rathod) thinks about Abhir and how he wants a happy family. Later, Aarohi (Karishma Sawant) goes to her room and makes her understand everything. She tells Akshara that Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) still loves her. This different, unseen side of Aarohi (Karishma Sawant) is a breath of fresh air. On the other side, Mahima will operate on a child and he will get into a coma. His father will create a scene at the hospital. He has a pistol and demands to meet the Birla hospital MD, Abhimanyu and threatens to kill him. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Jay Soni reacts to comparisons between him and Harshad Chopda; says, 'I was there...'

In the upcoming track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Abhir (Shreyansh Kaurav) and Akshara who were at the hospital too, rush from there to save their lives. Later, Akshara locks Abhir in a room so that the angry father cannot see him. Akshara tells him that she is Abhimanyu's wife and he loves her a lot, so if he had to kill anyone, he should kill her. But Abhimanyu comes on time and saves Akshara. Police also arrive and take the angry father into custody. But he has already fired a shot by then. Who will be injured - Akshara or Abhimanyu?

In the future track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) may get injured because the shooter points the gun at Abhimanyu's back. Well, we may see that Akshara (Pranali Rathod) gets panicked to see him and confront him about her love. Well, soon, AbhiRa will reunite, and Abhir's happy family will be completed, but what about Muskan? Will she really move from her past and accept Abhimanyu as her brother? Let's wait to see the upcoming twists and turns. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler alert: Akshara will confess her feelings after seeing Abhimanyu in danger

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top-running shows on television and has been airing since 14 years, with the third generation leading while making way for the fourth to take over soon. There are various speculations about who will play the lead as a grown up Abhir but the makers haven’t made any confirmation as yet. Stay tuned to get more updates on your favourite TV show on BollywoodLife.