Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai big twist: Abhimanyu gets angry at Akshara; AbhiRa shippers dissect and predict upcoming track

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) will put Akshara (Pranali Rathod) through a test. Abhi will get angry at Akshara and keep his distance. He wants her to miss him too.