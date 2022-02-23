Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 23 February 2022, SPOILER ALERT: Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant starrer TV show saw a major twist in the storyline. And gear up for yet another interesting twist on the show, Abhimanyu will be upset with Akshara. He would distance himself and make her miss him. However, the lady is unaware that she hurt Abhi. And now fans are dissecting and predicting the track. For the unversed, in the last couple of weeks on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we saw that though Abhi (Harshad) and Akshu (Pranali) had confessed their feelings for one another, they had been facing tough times as their families were against their relationship. However, AbhiRa tried to convince them of their love. Another twist was brought in by the makers when Anisha aka Kashish Rai was introduced in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as Abhimanyu's cousin. Anisha is in love with Kairav, but the latter ditches her when he learns that she is a Birla. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai big twist: AbhiRa fans rejoice! Bade Papa to give Abhi and Akshu his permission to marry; watch
Coming to the upcoming track, we will see Akshara feeling helpless for the state of her Bade Papa aka Manish Goenka. In the previous episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we saw Akshu and Kairav blaming themselves for Manish's condition. And in the upcoming episode, we will see Akshara voicing her concerns over the same. Abhimanyu will be there with her, listening to her fears and worries. However, seeing Akshara only talk about her family when it comes to love, would hurt him. It seems a misunderstanding will crop up between the two lovebirds. In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see a dejected Abhimanyu keeping his distance from his ladylove. He is very upset and wants Akshara to miss him. However, the lady is unaware of her words hurting Abhi. She would continue to be happy that everything is fine in their lives now. AbhiRa shippers and Harshad Chopda fans will get to see the handsome hunk in bare body avatar yet again. He will perform a Tandav for a scene. It seems like a Mahashivratri special episode. AbhiRa shippers are dissecting the precap and predicting what's gonna happen next in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Check out the tweets below: Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Twist: Abhi sings in operation theatre while reviving Manish Goenka; AbhiRa fans find him 'cute' yet 'besura' – read tweets
Meanwhile, in tonight's episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see Manish aka Bade Papa's surgery being successful. Abhimanyu will save him. In a new promo, we saw Bade Papa giving his acceptance to Abhi and Akshu's relationship. Also Read - BL Awards 2022: Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Udaariyaan and more – Vote Now for Best TV Show
