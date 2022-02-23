, 23 February 2022, SPOILER ALERT: Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant starrer TV show saw a major twist in the storyline. And gear up for yet another interesting twist on the show, Abhimanyu will be upset with Akshara. He would distance himself and make her miss him. However, the lady is unaware that she hurt Abhi. And now fans are dissecting and predicting the track. For the unversed, in the last couple of weeks on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we saw that though Abhi (Harshad) and Akshu (Pranali) had confessed their feelings for one another, they had been facing tough times as their families were against their relationship. However, AbhiRa tried to convince them of their love. Another twist was brought in by the makers when Anisha aka Kashish Rai was introduced in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as Abhimanyu's cousin. Anisha is in love with Kairav, but the latter ditches her when he learns that she is a Birla. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai big twist: AbhiRa fans rejoice! Bade Papa to give Abhi and Akshu his permission to marry; watch

Coming to the upcoming track, we will see Akshara feeling helpless for the state of her Bade Papa aka Manish Goenka. In the previous episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we saw Akshu and Kairav blaming themselves for Manish's condition. And in the upcoming episode, we will see Akshara voicing her concerns over the same. Abhimanyu will be there with her, listening to her fears and worries. However, seeing Akshara only talk about her family when it comes to love, would hurt him. It seems a misunderstanding will crop up between the two lovebirds. In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see a dejected Abhimanyu keeping his distance from his ladylove. He is very upset and wants Akshara to miss him. However, the lady is unaware of her words hurting Abhi. She would continue to be happy that everything is fine in their lives now. AbhiRa shippers and Harshad Chopda fans will get to see the handsome hunk in bare body avatar yet again. He will perform a Tandav for a scene. It seems like a Mahashivratri special episode. AbhiRa shippers are dissecting the precap and predicting what's gonna happen next in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Check out the tweets below:

Abhi's Worst Fear: Akshu's Selfless Love for her family, & him being 2nd to her family This fear'll take over & he'll struggle with it. It'd take this phase for him to see Akshu has ALREADY made him her family. Much needed for their relationship.

Now, we wait!#Abhira · #yrkkh pic.twitter.com/CwP9PkgQ7w — Sky ∞? | Stay Alive ?? | Pro-Choice (@Sky_sc02) February 23, 2022

Abhi wants Akshu all to himself and doesn’t wanna share her with anyone. But 2day it seemed like Akshu will have to share Abhi with everyone. Birlas, Goenkas and even hospital patients. #yrkkh #abhira — Sonia Kamal (@SoniaKa29699995) February 23, 2022

Super excited for the upcoming track - much needed for the growth of the #AbhiRa relationship when they get to actually know each other & deal with the others insecurities & learn to balance equations with others around them #Yrkkh — Fernweh✨ (@poorvi205) February 23, 2022

Tandav 2.0 loading...

Meanwhile Akshu ko bhanak tak nahin about Abhi's desparation. PS: Harshu baby is looking like a snack and Pranu baby adorable as usual.#AbhiRa #yrkkh pic.twitter.com/eO38DQmeBX — Tanghita (@Tanghita1) February 23, 2022

Am super happy. I want #AbhimanyuBirla to back off and think about himself more. He cannot let ppl run over him. She can’t take him for granted. Question - if she has to save Kv or abhi whom will she save first? It’s tough but life is such. #abhira decision time #yrkkh — miniitis (@ItsMini19) February 23, 2022

How it would be if akshu manao abhi by dancing on song "Namak ishq ka" in black saree ??(cute wala quota sami k sarh Imagine at ur own risk???#AbhiRa#Yrkkh pic.twitter.com/xktxbsFlOo — Harshad×Pranali❤? (@AbhiRa_Jaaniye) February 23, 2022

This is completely different type of jealousy.

I heard that usually jealousy comes in between couple because of that girl or boy 's friends or colleague and sometimes siblings.

But here our boy is jealous of girl's whole family. #Abhira #YRKKH https://t.co/BLCZziXiOh — Jam? (@AfreenJamilaa) February 23, 2022

It needs to be seen how/if her stance changes when she sees Akshu being given importance because of her talent but also because of Abhi by her side- with his wholesome appreciation for her talent.❣️She’s bound to feel hurt and insecure then. ? #Abhira #Yrkkh — MissInsanity (@MissInsanity21) February 23, 2022

Exactly this one is needed... That's the reason i don't want marriage track right now i want them to work on their relationship understand Each other....yar Dono bat hi nahi karte aise to misunderstanding hoti rahengi so better work on it #Yrkkh #Abhira https://t.co/f0rqIyTzzr — RS_Abhira (@sayyad_rukhsar) February 23, 2022

#AbhiRa This time its Diff..Evn Before Akshu Acknowledged her loveTheir Angst scenes were ?& evn then he alwys showed his right on Her..Now wen he knows She loves him & He matters to her,I think This will b something worth watching..Ab toh it will b wid full on Haq Frm Abhi?? — Tess Elsa Simon (@elsa_tess) February 23, 2022

I think Akshu will say that their love always causes problems for others, but in her own way of “why does this keep happening to us”,looking for reassurance from Abhi.Abhi will misconceive that as her saying their love is bad omen & putting her family first & not him #yrkkh (1/4) — Shifali (@mysticsnowflake) February 23, 2022

Akshu needs to learn that Abhi loves her but he’s also insecure. There is no doubt that Abhi knows Akshu will never back out and she will fight for him/them but she needs to calm the raging beast in him regarding where he stands in her list of priorities. (3/4) — Shifali (@mysticsnowflake) February 23, 2022

Meanwhile, in tonight's episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see Manish aka Bade Papa's surgery being successful. Abhimanyu will save him. In a new promo, we saw Bade Papa giving his acceptance to Abhi and Akshu's relationship.