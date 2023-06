Yeh Rishta Kya kehlata Hai upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we see Kairav (Abeer Singh Godhwani)and Muskan finally getting married and we see Abhinav (Jai Soni) being very stressed over what Manjari told him. Later on, we see Aarohi really changing her behaviour towards Akshara. We then see Surekha taunting Abhinav about the food because it becomes cold. Abhimanyu also fulfills the responsibilities of brother and takes care of guests. Later on, we see Aarohi (Karishma Sawant)deciding to tell the truth about Manjari. Later on, we see Abhinav realize that he loves Akshara (Pranali Rathod)and forget everything Manjari said to him. Later on, we see Abhimanyu call Akshara to talk about Abhir because he wants to tell the truth to Abhir, and we see Abhinav hear the conversation between Abhimanyu and Akshara. Abhir now knows truth that Abhinav is not his real father. Well, this is very heartbreaking for Abhinav. Will Abhir (Shreyansh Kaurav) really love Abhimanyu more than Akshara and Abhinav? Also Read - Anupamaa BTS video shows Anu in Kapadia Mansion making fun of Maya with Anuj; fans eagerly waiting for the episode to air [WATCH]

Abhir leaves Akshara and Abhinav

In the upcoming track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai we see that Abhinav (Jai Soni), Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) and Akshara will decide to tell Abhir all the truth and it is going to be very interesting to watch what Abhir will decide. Will he choose his dockman or his parents? It might be possible that Abhir will chose his dockman because, in the new promo, we see Abhimanyu win the custody battles and take Abhir with him forever. Well, in the upcoming track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we may see Akshara (Pranali Rathod) and Abhinav's hearts breaking as Abhir leaves them. This is the twist when we see Akshara and Abhinav being totally devastated, and Akshara thinks that once again Abhimanyu has destroyed her happiness and her family, will Abhimanyu understand Akshara's pain and give her son back?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist

In the future track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata, we may see that Abhir reaching Udaipur, but slowly he will understand the importance of Abhinav and Akshara, and he will get stuburn to go back to his house. The upcoming track revolves around Abhir's reunion, either with his parents or with his dockman. Let's wait to see what fate decides for Akshara: will she get all the happiness, or will her life be incomplete? Lets wait to see the upcoming twist and turns.