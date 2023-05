Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming spoiler alert: On the latest episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we see that Abhir (Shreyansh Kaurav) wins the battle of life. Later, we see a very emotional time in the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai show in which all the families come close to give strength to each other. Finally, the tough time has passed by for the Birla and Goenka families. Also Read - TRP List Week 45: Anupamaa and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin are now on par with each other; Bigg Boss 16 finally marks its debut [Full List]

Aarohi to side with Akshara in custody battle?

In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we can see that one month has passed since Abhir recovered and Abhir, Akshara,(Pranali Rathod) and Abhinav (Jai Soni) returned to their home in Kasauli, but what about Abhimanyu? Even though he is not aware of this truth, he gets angry and takes a major step to take Abhir back. Now viewers speculate that Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) wants Akshara to leave for Udaipur so he can meet his son. Let's see if Akshara decides whether she will agree with Abhimanyu or whether she will again fight for custody.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist

In future episodes of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehalata Hai, we can see so many twists and turns where Akshara stands by her decision, and on the other side, Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) also sticks by his decision. It might be possible. The upcoming story will revolve around Abhir's custody. Now it might be possible that Abhimanyu crossed all his limits to get back his son, and what about Aarohi? Viewers speculated that Aarohi (Karishma Sawant) would give her statement in the favour of Akshara (Pranali Rathod) because she knows that if a mother loses her child, she cannot live without her. But what about Abhimanyu? Will he forgive Aarohi for doing this?

In the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehalata Hai show now, we can see that Aarohi is thinking about her future, which is why she supports Akshara. and because of this, Abhimanyu will cut off his engagement with Arohi. Let's wait to see so many interesting twists and turns in the coming episodes.