Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Hindi TV show upcoming twist, September 23: In the latest track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, everyone panics as the angry father at the hospital has Abhir on his gunpoint. He shouts to call Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) immediately. On the other side, Akshara (Pranali Rathod) sprays something in the man’s eyes and takes Abhir away, and locks him in a room. Aarohi and Mahima scurry to ensure other patients are safe. But Akshara is again stuck, she tells the man that she is Abhimanyu’s wife, and he loves her a lot so if he wants, he should kill her and spare the others. Suddenly Abhimanyu comes and saves Akshara. But by that time, the man has already fired a bullet. Whom has he shot? Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Akshara pregnant with Abhinav's baby? AkshNav fans give it a Karan Arjun twist

AbhiRa's Jorney has started:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by shivniyashahu (@shivniyashahu)

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehalata Hai upcoming twist

In the upcoming track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) gets injured and it might be possible that Akshara's feelings will come out seeing him in pain. Well we see in the new promo that Akshara (Pranali Rathod) is ready to marry Abhimanyu. She tells him that they are coming together for their son Abhir’s happiness and so they should start their new life with friendship. But once again Akshara's past comes in front of her. She learns that she is pregnant with Abhinav's child and history repeats itself. This time, will Abhimanyu take care of Abhinav's child? The upcoming track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is going to be super interesting as finally the wedding rituals will start and viewers are eagerly waiting to see AbhiRa reunite and Abhir get his happy family. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler alert: Akshara, Abhimanyu save Abhir, but will Abhi’s life be in danger?

In the future track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we may see that Manjari, Aarohi (Karishma Sawant) and Abhimanyu will all take care of Akshara during her pregnancy. This time, she will really feel blessed to have a lovely family. Well, it might be possible that Akshara will deliver a baby girl and name her Naira. And the upcoming show, after the leap, will revolve around the fourth generation – Abhir, Roohi and Naira. Will Aarohi be the one to raise all the three children? After AbhiRa’s exit? Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Jay Soni reacts to comparisons between him and Harshad Chopda; says, 'I was there...'

Trending Now

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top-running shows on television and has been airing for 14 years. The latest track is all about AbhiRa's wedding and Akshara’s pregnancy. Stay tuned to BL for more updates on your favourite TV show.