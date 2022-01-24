Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai episode 478 SPOILER 24 January 2022: Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is winning hearts and how! The current track features a major confrontation between Abhimanyu, Akshara, Aarohi and their families. In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see Aarohi aka Karishma Sawant, the Goenkas and the Birlas coming to the mandir where Akshara and Abhimanyu are at already. Now, there will be a major confrontation between Abhi-Akshara and Aarohi and the families. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Sidharth Shukla's fans celebrate his journey on ITV, Shehnaaz Gill's pictures in lehenga choli go viral and more
There will be a major family drama happening when the Goenkas learn that Abhimanyu is missing from the Baaraat. The Goenkas will slam Birlas for the same while the latter will stand mum feeling ashamed. Later, Aarohi will reveal that even Akshara is missing. Harshvardhan will then slam the Goenkas when he'll learn that both Abhi and Akshara are missing. He will lash out at Akshara's behaviour and try to blame it all on Akshara. Aarohi will believe that Akshara and Abhimanyu have tied the knot. However, Akshu has reasoned with Abhi saying they need to talk to their families and do it the right way. Aarohi will lash out at Akshara for trying to steal Abhimanyu from her. However, Abhimanyu will take a stand for Akshara. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: AbhiRa reunion, Aarohi's truth and more – 5 twists that made the show win on TRP charts
Meanwhile, AbhiRa fans who have watched the episode online beforehand have slammed Aarohi and the Goenkas and Birlas for being blind towards Akshara and Abhimanyu's love. They are also slamming Goenkas for not taking a stand for Akshara and always keeping mum whenever Aarohi gets angry at Akshara. Check out their reactions here: Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Pranali Rathod aka Akshara is looking forward to the much-awaited AbhiRa wedding!
Meanwhile, a new promo has been released. Akshara will confess her feelings for Abhimanyu in front of the family. With the families gathered around together, Abhimanyu will ask Akshu to confess her feelings and reveal the truth to them. He will also warn Akshu that if she doesn't confess her feelings, she may lose him forever. Check out the promo here:
Well, the latest buzz states that the makers are planning for a grand wedding of Abhi and Akshu towards March-end. Before that, Akshara and Abhi will have to convince their families for their wedding.
