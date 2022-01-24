Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILER: AbhiRa fans troll Aarohi and the Goenkas; Akshara to openly confess her feelings for Abhimanyu

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai episode 478 SPOILER 24 January 2022: Aarohi (Karishma Sawant) gets trolled alongside Birla and Goenka families. Akshara (Pranali Rathod) will openly confess her feelings for Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda).