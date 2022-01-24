episode 478 SPOILER 24 January 2022: Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is winning hearts and how! The current track features a major confrontation between Abhimanyu, Akshara, Aarohi and their families. In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see Aarohi aka Karishma Sawant, the Goenkas and the Birlas coming to the mandir where Akshara and Abhimanyu are at already. Now, there will be a major confrontation between Abhi-Akshara and Aarohi and the families. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Sidharth Shukla's fans celebrate his journey on ITV, Shehnaaz Gill's pictures in lehenga choli go viral and more

There will be a major family drama happening when the Goenkas learn that Abhimanyu is missing from the Baaraat. The Goenkas will slam Birlas for the same while the latter will stand mum feeling ashamed. Later, Aarohi will reveal that even Akshara is missing. Harshvardhan will then slam the Goenkas when he'll learn that both Abhi and Akshara are missing. He will lash out at Akshara's behaviour and try to blame it all on Akshara. Aarohi will believe that Akshara and Abhimanyu have tied the knot. However, Akshu has reasoned with Abhi saying they need to talk to their families and do it the right way. Aarohi will lash out at Akshara for trying to steal Abhimanyu from her. However, Abhimanyu will take a stand for Akshara.

Meanwhile, AbhiRa fans who have watched the episode online beforehand have slammed Aarohi and the Goenkas and Birlas for being blind towards Akshara and Abhimanyu's love. They are also slamming Goenkas for not taking a stand for Akshara and always keeping mum whenever Aarohi gets angry at Akshara. Check out their reactions here:

?Badtamiz dhongi doctor idiot Aarohi Balika ab Hamara Kya Hoga baccha Maine to Socha Tha ki Tumhari shaadi Birlas ke yahan ho jayegi to Tum vahan se paise Chura Kar Goenka house laoge... Per idhar to Baji hi Palat gai?#yrkkh #abhira pic.twitter.com/ij8mfy7AHc — Manish Goenka (Sabse Bada Paap) (@ParodyManish) January 24, 2022

I feel that the Goenkas love Akshu and Aarohi but as Aarohi is the spoilt one, they want Akshu to be the understanding one.#AbhiRa #YehRishtaKyaKehlataHai — Namra (@NamraHasan) January 24, 2022

I know that people don't like Kairav. But I feel the reason he didn't support Akshu more actively is that Akshu didn't convey her feelings clearly herself. He will support her because he does want her be happy ultimately.#AbhiRa #YehRishtaKyaKehlataHai — Namra (@NamraHasan) January 24, 2022

Papa Brila looking down when Abhi said how dare you talk to my Akshu like this….. (papa know nxt is my turn ??)#Abhira #yrkkh pic.twitter.com/169So8ADAV — AbhiRa (@AbhiRa00) January 24, 2022

is bande se kuch na ho payega...

Who could not take a stand for his sister, what would he ever do?#AbhiRa

jab sab kuch pta h ise fir bhi chup rha....#yrkkh pic.twitter.com/pwwtdPjSkY — ♡Priti♡ (@PritiPr803) January 24, 2022

He's like: Ab tak help karta aya hoon, abhi tum apna dekh lo.

????

I wonder how will he react if Aarohi reveals that he also knew the truth about the camp fire incident. ??#yrkkh #AbhiRa https://t.co/4LRoYOE7QB — Anushka♡ (@denim_flames) January 24, 2022

I agree!They r all messed up!

They hv neither a father nor a mother! from senior goenka's perspective they hv lost their son & daughter in law twice!

Kairav is not a bad guy yaar!he loves her sister..

Both akshu & kairav can't stand 4 right

They fear loosing aru! #AbhiRa #yrkkh https://t.co/fmBvuyl9Gk — Saloni (@Saloni2806) January 24, 2022

Aarohi, tumhe toh aur zaleel hona hai ab ?

Let Akshu confess her love in front of the families, Abhi will then protect and support his Akshu with his life!#yrkkh #AbhiRa — ♡Abhira♡ (@dekhahazarodafa) January 24, 2022

Insane goenka's getting some sense!!?

Even after this they are questioning #abhira what they were doing together in temple !!?#AbhiRa#yrkkh pic.twitter.com/JEcrwT6qTw — AS (@RareStone_) January 24, 2022

Kairav Bhai ke nam Pe gunga gadha he bas PR uncle ko dant lo pr apni sadu aarohi bahen ko kuch mat bolna Bhai ke nam Pe kala dag ise acha to kaira nam ki koi beti dedete shayad akshu apni sagi bahen se thoda apna pan mil jata #Yrkkh #Abhira — sweetlife (@SimpleXsweet1) January 24, 2022

only if goenka's spent the amount of time they use to point out fingers on abhi in arohi's parenting, she wouldn't have grown up to be an insensitive brat. This is the nth time she is accusing akshara for sirat's d-eath and the family is standing still.#Yrkkh|| #AbhiRa pic.twitter.com/r7wa9FG0MF — Anju? (@JuInAWonderland) January 24, 2022

Is ladki main self- respect naam koi chij hi nhi h??#AbhiRa

Thode de do re koi ijjat bach jayegi??????#yrkkh pic.twitter.com/IHj2AGJ8fC — ♡Priti♡ (@PritiPr803) January 24, 2022

Goenkas when PR Birla insults akshara : ?☠️??????☠️???? Goenkas when jharohi insults akshara : ???#Yrkkh #Abhira — ٩thv۶ (@priorithv) January 24, 2022

Meanwhile, a new promo has been released. Akshara will confess her feelings for Abhimanyu in front of the family. With the families gathered around together, Abhimanyu will ask Akshu to confess her feelings and reveal the truth to them. He will also warn Akshu that if she doesn't confess her feelings, she may lose him forever. Check out the promo here:

Well, the latest buzz states that the makers are planning for a grand wedding of Abhi and Akshu towards March-end. Before that, Akshara and Abhi will have to convince their families for their wedding.