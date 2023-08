Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, everybody is trying to cheer Abhir up, and both families come together to make rakhis for the upcoming festival. Later on, we see Muskan also miss her brother. Abhir too is not happy as he misses his father very much. Later on, we see that Abhir (Shreyansh Kaurav) is very depressed and he hides in the cupboard. But Akshara and Abhimanyu find him and request him to come out but he doesn’t. They are very anxious about how they will handle Abhir. Later on, we see that Akshara also misses Abhinav (Jai Soni) very much. Muskan is also angry because of Abhimanyu because she thinks that Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) is behind whatever happened to Abhinav. On the other side, we see Abhimanyu is also in pain worrying about how he can handle Abhir and Akshara and get their lives back to normal. Also Read - Anuj from Anupamaa, Abhimanyu from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and more 'ideal husbands' of Hindi TV shows

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist

In the upcoming track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we see Akshara (Pranali Rathod) decide to start her job, and Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda)will vow that he will always support Akshara. Later on, we see some boys playing football. They kick the ball towards Akshara's car, resulting in a huge scratch over it. She gives them an open challenge that her family will beat them in a game of football. She challenges them because of Abhir, who loves football matches. Akshara thinks that this can be a great way to put a smile on his face and lift his mood up. Well, let's wait to see if Akshara's plan works. Will she finally make Abhir come out of his depression?

Akshara wants only Abhir's happiness

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top running Hindi TV shows, and has become one of the longest-running shows on television. Well, the latest track is very painful to watch for the viewers, and we may see in future tracks that Akshara and Abhimanyu try their best to make everything fine. Well, it might be possible that soon the serial takes a short leap where we see that finally Akshara and Abhir have moved on in their lives. But will AbhiRa ever reunite? Will they find love with each other or someone else? Will Abhir ever go back to being close to Abhimanyu, forgetting all that happened between his docman and his father Abhinav? Only time will reveal what is in store for Akshara, Abhir and Abhimanyu.