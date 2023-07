Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we see that Abhir and Akshara (Pranali Rathod) just spending some time with each other in school. Akshara- graduated there to become a music teacher. But destiny will decide something else for her. Manjri sees them and sends the court papers, saying that they will not meet their child even on weekends .Well, Akshara and Abhinav will be totally broken this time, but we see Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) take a step and go against his mother. Well, viewers are really upset to see this track because how could Manjari do this to Akshara and Abhinav (Jai Soni)? On the other side, Manish advised them to go to Kasauli. Well, finally, we see that Abhimanyu takes a stand and decides that he will never separate Akshara and Abhir. Later on, we see Abhimanyu reach Goenka House to meet Akshara, but they have gone to Kasauli on the other side, Abhir will also go from Birla House. Let's wait to see if Akshara and Abhir (Shreyansh Kaurav) will finally reunite. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twist: Finally, Abhir reunites with his parents, Will they return to Kasauli?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist

In the upcoming track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we see that Abhir is missing from Birla House. Now what will Manjari do? Will she ever regret her behavior? Let's wait to see the twist. We see that the police have arrived to inform Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) of something, and the viewers are very concerned about what will happen. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Pooja Joshi shares how her husband predicted her second pregnancy; 'I was caught by surprise' [Exclusive]

Yeh Rishta Kya kehlata Hai is one of the second-most favorite shows, and this is the first show to have completed its 14-year-long journey. Well, viewers also give so much love to the characters of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. On the other hand, the latest track is very painful for Akshara (Pranali Rathod) and Abhir. We are all waiting for the most important twist that will finally reunite Abhir and Akshara. Let's see what happens. Also Read - Mohit Malik shares his excitement about Rajan Shahi's new show Bateein Kuch Ankahee Si: It's incredibly interesting [Exclusive]

Trending Now

In the future track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we may see that Abhimanyu will break all his relations with his mother, and then it might be possible that Manjari will feel the pain of Akshara. We may see that Abhimanyu thinks Abhir might go to Kasauli, and he also reached Kasauli, where we may see that all three parents were searching for Abhir. But it might be possible that, seeing Abhimanyu in Kasauli, Abhir will hide because he thinks that he has already taken him with himself. Let's see if Abhimanyu realizes his mistakes and does not take Abhir with him.