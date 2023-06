In the upcoming track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we see Abhinav ( Jai Soni ), Akshara ( Pranali Rathod ), and Abhimanyu ( Harshad Chopda )decide to tell Abhir all the truth about his biological father. Well, the upcoming twist is going to be very interesting. Whom will Abhir (Shreyansh Kaurav) choose, and whom will he love the most? Well, it might be possible that Abhir loves Abhinav and Abhimanyu equally, and he loves his mother more because Abhir is a mamma's boy. Let's see. Also, we may see that soon Manjari ( Ami Trivedi) will confess in front of Abhimanyu and Akshara that she instigated Abhinav. We may see Akshara get very angry and tell Manjari to leave. She also says she is the reason because of Abhimanyu, and she getting separated. Let's see what is in Akshara's destiny once again Akshara's married life is in danger? That she really loves Abhinav and that she has no feelings for Abhimanyu?