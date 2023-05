Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track, we can see Abhir (Shreyansh Kaurav) recovering very fast. He wants to return to Kasauli because he is missing his home, his school, and his friends. Akshara (Pranali Rathod) also wants to go, but she has to get permission from Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda). Later on, we can see that Akshara calls Abhimanyu to get permission, but Abhimanyu is going to a medical camp where there is no network. Akshara gives him a voice call, but he does not listen, and Akshara goes to Kasauli. We can see in the upcoming tracks what Abhimanyu does. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twist: Will Abhir be able to choose between Abhinav and Abhimanyu after knowing the truth?

Abhimanyu realises Abhir needs his mother and father

In the upcoming track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we can see emotional moments as Abhimanyu reaches out to Akshara to return to Rajasthan. We will wait to see what Akshara (Pranali Rathod) does: does she feel fear of Abhimanyu, or does she take a stand for her family? Well, viewers speculate that Akshara might not come back because she goes only for two days. Once again Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) feels ashamed for whatever he said to Akshara because afterwards he listens to the voice note and regrets his slander. Let's wait to see an interesting track when Abhimanyu realises that Abhir needs his mother and father. Will he take a step back from the life of Abhir?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist

In the future episodes, we can see the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is totally centered around the custody battle between Akshara and Abhimanyu. It might be possible that in this custody case, Manjari gets to realize that a child always needs his mother first, so it is possible that Manjari will request that Abhimanyu step back from Abhir. Fans want to see what Akshara does, will she decide to stay back in Udaipur because of Abhimanyu or resume the life she left behind in Kasauli?