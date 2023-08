Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we see Akshara remembering Abhinav ( Jai Soni ) on their wedding anniversary, and Akshara decides to donate bottles of jam, which was Abhi’s favourite. Abhimanyu ( Harshad Chopda ) again comes to meet Abhir and Akshara and also gives her halwa-puri for Abhir. Abhimanyu and all the family members are trying their best to make Abhir happy, but he is really disturbed by what has happened and his desire to go back to the old life. Nothing is helping him come out of the grief of losing his father Abhinav and Akshara (Pranali Rathod ) decides to take him to the psychiatrist. Let's see if Abhir really comes out of this or not. Later on, Muskan gets very angry, as she will also not understand what is happening in the family. She decides to go to Mumbai leaving Manjari worried. On the other hand, Manjari ( Ami Trivedi) is also concerned about Akshara and Abhir (Shreyansh Kaurav) going to Kasauli. But she decides to not stop them this time. Also Read - TRP report week 33 of Top Hindi TV Shows: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin gives tough competition to Anupamaa

In the upcoming track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we see Akshara decide to start her job and complete Abhinav's dream, as he always wanted Akshara (Pranali Rathod) to become a big lawyer and independent. But she has Abhir as her biggest concern right now. Akshara comes up with a big idea and she arranges a football match for Abhir. It might be possible that this football match will bring happiness to Abhir's face. Will Akshara succeed in her plan? Will she succeed in bringing a smile to Abhir's face? Well, because of Abhir, Akshara forgets her pain and smiles, and comes closer to Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) but Muskan misunderstands her. She feels that Akshara would be very happy as now she has the chance to reunite with her first love, Abhimanyu. But let's see if Muskan will understand a mother's heart and the things it has to see to bring happiness into a child’s life. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twist: Akshara makes a plan to change Abhir’s mood, but will she fail again?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist

The latest track of the show is very emotional where everyone is struggling to cope with a loss. New relationship dynamics are being built but the upcoming festive season may bring with it joy into everyone’s lives. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has always been big on celebrating festivals and we may see that Abhir and Docman will get chance to get closer and clear misunderstandings. Also Read - Anuj from Anupamaa, Abhimanyu from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and more 'ideal husbands' of Hindi TV shows