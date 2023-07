Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we see that Akshara (Pranali Rathod) and Abhinav (Jai Soni ) totally break down and return to their house, Kasauli. Well, viewers are not happy to see Akshara and Abhir like this. On the other side, we see Akshara crying uncontrollably and really missing her child. How will she control her emotions? How will she leave without Abhir? On the other side, Abhir reached Goenka House to meet her mother and father, and he finally learned the truth: that his parents had gone to Kasauli. Little Abhir got very sad and cried a lot, and we also saw Abhir (Shreyansh Kaurav ) think that his parents did not love him, but this time Abhimanyu made him understand that his parents only loved him.They would tell everything a lie because they knew if they didn't say this to him, he would never come to Birla House. Now that he knows everything and sees Abhir's pain, will he do something to make them reunite? Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twist: Little Abhir takes a big step and leaves the Birla house, will he finally get to meet his parents?

In the upcoming track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we see that little Abhir cannot live without his parents, and little Ruhi also cannot see her brother's pain. and they both make plans, and Abhir decides to run away from the Birla house. Later on, we see that Abhir has finally left, and Aarohi and Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda)search for him all around. Also, Abhimanyu warns her mother that if he does not find her, he will never forget her. Well, it might be possible that Abhir goes to Kasauli. Well, we have to wait to see the twist: will a mother and son finally reunite or not?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top-running shows on television, as this show has completed its long journey and this is the fifth generation we see in the show. The latest track is very painful to watch. As we see, Akshara and Abhir were disturbed mentally, and they both cried a lot as they could not leave each other.