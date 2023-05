Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Spoiler Alert: In the latest promo for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we can see Akshara (Pranali Rathod) return to Kasauli with her husband and son. Later, we can see Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) reaching his home and going out to meet Abhir (Shreyansh Kaurav), but Manjari (Ami Trivedi) stops him and instigates Akshara that she goes out to Kasauli without informing him, and she also tells Aarohi (Karishma Sawant) and Shifali not to say anything in front of Abhimanyu. Let's see what twist comes in the upcoming episode. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twist: Will Manjari convince Abhimanyu to move on from Abhir and Akshara?

Abhimanyu stays in Kasauli

In the next upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we can see Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda)decide to live in Kasauli and stay in Akshara's (Pranali Rathod) house as a renter. Because he has decided that first he will totally grab Abhir's attention, become an indispensable part of his life and then take him along. But the most interesting twist is on the way when Abhimanyu stays in Kasauli and realizes that Abhinav and Akshara have moved on with their lives, and Abhinav is the best father for him, but let's see if Abhimanyu listens to his heart or if he will again get manipulated by Manjari.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist

In the future track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we can expect that Abhir will be totally involved in how he can be attached to his biological father, and he will also learn the truth in the upcoming episodes. Now, Abhir has a tough decision to make, whom should he choose? The one who is his biological father or the one who gave him a new life. Let's wait to see whom Abhir will choose. Well, viewers wonder that Manjari will become very selfish and her character becomes negative, and she uses Sam Dam Dand Bhed to get her family's heir.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai TV show comes with a major turn when finally Abhimanyu realizes his mother's intentions and makes her realize that Abhir does not want to live with them; he needs his father and mother. Well, we will wait to see if Manjari realizes or not. Will she accept Akshara or not?