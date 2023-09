Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Hindi TV show upcoming twist, September 25: In the latest track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, finally everyone is saved from the atrocities of Prashant, and every family member is just trying to make Akshara (Panali Rathod) understand that God also wants them to reunite. She thinks about this and calls Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) and finally tells him that they should marry again. Abhimanyu is very happy, but Akshara tells him that she would start this relationship with friendship. Later on, Akshara gives this news to Abhir and her family, and Abhimanyu gives this news to Manjiri, and both families get super excited. The track that viewers had been waiting for is finally here and AbhiRa are set to reunited. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Pranali Rathod aka Akshara agrees to marry Abhimanyu, but here's why fans are still upset

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist

In the upcoming track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, all the Birla family members meet the Goenka family to congratulate them, and everyone is happy and bless AbhiRa. On the other side, Muskan is not happy with this, and she will curse them, saying that they will never be happy. Will Muskan ever understand Akshara’s feelings, or will this hate become because the reason why Kairav and Muskan part ways forever? Will Muskan also snatch away Akshara’s baby as he is Abhinav’s child? Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai twist: History to repeat with Abhimanyu accepting Akshara-Abhinav's child?

In the future track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we may see that Muskan will decide to leave the Goenka house and go to Kasauli, but it may happen that Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) and Akshara will make her understand everything, but she will not be ready to forget Abhinav, and will decide to ruin their happiness. Will AbhiRa’s life get in danger due to Muskan? We also await the track when Abhimanyu and Akshara (Pranali Rathod) are looking forward to their new journey with their child Abhir and just then Akshara’s learns that she is pregnant with Abhinav’s child. This time, AbhiRa will not get separated and Abhimanyu will take care of Abhinav and Akshara’s child like his own. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Harshad Chopda and others visit Pranali Rathod's house for Ganpati darshan; fans root for AbhiRa

Trending Now

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top-running shows on television and has been airing for 14 years. The latest track is very exciting for the viewers, as finally Akshara said yes to Abhimanyu, and also the wedding preparation started, but we have to wait to see what the next twist will be.