, 26 January 2022, episode 486 SPOILER: Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will see some interesting twists tonight. Finally, Akshara will confess her real feelings for Abhimanyu in front of their families. Akshara will let go of all the inhibitions, doubts, fears and run towards Abhimanyu and declare her love for him. And it will be one of the highlights of tonight's episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Also Read - Balika Vadhu 2: Shivangi Joshi fails to recreate Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai magic; show to go off-air next month?

Well, there will also be major drama happening as Aarohi will be upset, obviously. Aarohi's ego would be hurt when Abhimanyu will reveal that he never loved her. He also shares that he had told Aarohi about his love for Akshara already. Aarohi will be furious and hurt. She will tell Abhimanyu that he has hurt her ego and confess that it was her who wanted to marry him but given the circumstances, she will break the wedding herself. Aarohi is very bitter about the situation naturally and hence, she will take out her anger on Akshara. She will break all ties with her and say, "Tu mere liye mar gayi aur main there liye." Aarohi will claim that Akshara has stolen everything from her and blame Sirat's death on her as well. That's not it. Akshara will save her from the fall but even that wouldn't change Aarohi's bitterness towards her. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Harshad Chopda reveals why he hasn't taken up OTT projects; 'I don't like to abuse and...'

But AbhiRa fans are busy rejoicing on Akshara aka Pranali Rathod and Abhimanyu aka Harshad Chopda's reunion. They are as happy as Neil aka Paras Priyadarshan. The clip of Neil dancing after Akshara and Abhimanyu's love confession. AbhiRa fans are sharing are video clips of the same on Twitter and celebrating the AbhiRa reunion. Check out their tweets here: Also Read - Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah beats Anupamaa, Kumkum Bhagya and more in the Top 10 most liked Hindi TV shows 2021 list by Ormax

Each and every word matches their situation.❤

Abhi wud hv lost his everything today.!! if she wouldn't have confessed I had to do this.just after watching this scene i instantly remember abir

Abir's shayari is so apt here❤ Do share it guys.I hope u all luv it#yrkkh #AbhiRa pic.twitter.com/4ovhoSNOiu — abhirayrkkh (@abhirayrkkh) January 26, 2022

yaar neel has my whole heart after abhira ♥️ he is so genuinely happy for his bhai's happiness...brothers should be like neel ♥️??#YRKKH #AbhiRa #YehRishtaKyaKehlataHai pic.twitter.com/IavHsOFNRx — ayushi ⁷ (@_DevAkshi__) January 26, 2022

I'm so so so happy right now! Akshu un-silenced herself, and broke through what dominant culture would deem disrespectful. What is really inappropriate is how Arohi finds a way to blame everyone else but herself. She's a narcissist.#AbhiRa #YRKKH #YehRishtaKyaKehlataHai pic.twitter.com/YAFxUD27k9 — αnesα • جوانا (@nessja_x) January 26, 2022

finally, akshara confessed her love for abhimanyu infront of everyone, she didn't fear anyone and stood for her love ♥️ this was beautiful ?♥️#YRKKH #AbhiRa #YehRishtaKyaKehlataHai pic.twitter.com/1GnjB4ZLMh — ayushi ⁷ (@_DevAkshi__) January 26, 2022

Meanwhile, a grand wedding is being planned by the makers for Abhi and Akshara. We revealed to you that it will be a destination wedding for the two on-screen lovebirds.