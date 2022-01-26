Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILER: Aarohi breaks all ties with Akshara but AbhiRa fans are tripping over their reunion – view tweets

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 26 January 2022, episode 486 SPOILER: Akshara (Pranali Rathod) confesses her feelings for Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) in front of everyone while Aarohi (Karishma Sawant) breaks all ties with her. But AbhiRa fans are busy rejoicing.