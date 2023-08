Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we see Akshara (Pranali Rathod) and Abhir missing Abhinav (Jai Soni). It was their anniversary. Overcome by emotions, Abhir (Shreyansh Kaurav) says something very negative and Akshara scolds him very badly. She panics and feels that she has lost her husband and now cannot lose her child as well. The latest track on the show is very painful to watch as seeing the little Abhir suffer is truly heartbreaking. Meanwhile, we see Abhimanyu come across Abhinav’s diary where he has written about Abhir. Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) feels helpless as all his attempts at making Abhir get out of his gloomy mood have failed. Not only Abhir, Muskan also misunderstands Abhimanyu. On the other side, we see Akshara go for her job but she feels weak due to all the stress and emotional rollercoaster in her life. But suddenly, Abhimanyu comes to her rescue and gives her an ice cream to eat to feel better. Coincidentally, Muskan sees Abhimanyu and Akshara together, and once again misunderstands both of them. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twist: Akshara and Abhimanyu come together for Abhir's happiness; will they succeed?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist

In the upcoming track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we see Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) go to meet Abhir. On the other side, Muskan overreacts and fights with Abhimanyu. She also loses her cool on Akshara (Pranali Rathod) and accuses her of forgetting her dead husband Abhinav (Jai Soni) so soon. She claims that Akshara now wants to reunite with Abhimanyu. Well, we have to wait to see the twist. What will Akshara do to clear Muskan's misunderstandings? What about Kairav? Will he support Muskan, or will he support his sister? Let's see what happens.