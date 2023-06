Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we see Manjari finally get exposed in front of everybody. Manish and Suvarna confront her about why she is trying to ruin Akshara's family. Well, Abhimanyu and Akshara get really shocked to hear that, but Manjari says that she believes that one day Akshara and Abhimanyu will reunite. Let's wait to see the twist. Seriously if Abhimanyu and Akshara will reunite the latest track will be very painful for Abhinav Akshara as well as Abhimanyu. Later on we see Manish and Manjari start fighting because they both think that they are right in their thoughts. Manish puts a condition that if Abhimanyu wins this custody case he will take Abhir with him and if Akshara wins this case they will not tell Abhir the truth in his entire life time. Let's wait to see the upcoming twist. How many hurdles are on the way for Akshara? Well, her life will also be complicated, like her mother Naira.

Abhimanyu wins the custody case of Abhir Watch new promo



In the upcoming track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we see Akshara (Pranali Rathod) and Abhinav(Jai Soni) all ready to go to Udaipur because of Abhir's custody case, but Akshara decides to tell the truth about Abhimanyu in front of Abhir. We see that Akshara tells him that they go to Udaipur for custody because his biological father wants that he should live with him, but the little boy is scared and asks his mother that he doesn't want to go with him; at least hehas to ask him first. Well, we have to wait to see the twist. When Abhir knows thatAbhimanyu is his father, then what will he do? Upcoming track is going to be very emotional for Akshara and Abhinav and how they can live without Abhir. In the promo, we see that Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) wins the case, and he takes Abhir with him forever. But viewers are eagerly waiting for Abhir's decision. Will he live with Abhimanyu? Will he return to his parents? Let's see what happens.

In the future track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we may see that, seeing Akshara's condition as she is totally broken without Abhir, it might be possible because of Akshara's happiness Abhinav decides to leave her from his life so she will get Abhir and Abhimanyu . But Abhinav does not understand that Akshara loves both of them equally and she cannot live without Abhinav. Also, let's see if Manjari's words are going to turn into reality: will Abhimanyu and Akshara reunite? Viewers are also very excited to see Abhinav'ssacrifices that he is going to make for Akshara.