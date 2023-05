Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming spoiler alert: In the current track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we see that finally Abhinav (Jai Soni) and Akshara (Pranali Rathod) move on in their lives, and she also starts her homestay business, where we can see Abhimanyu (Harshad Arora) come and want to stay there because now Abhimanyu wants his child, Abhir. Later, we can see Akshara and Abhimanyu fighting for Abhir, and suddenly Abhinav keeps them calm and tries to make them understand that this is not the solution. Let's wait to see what the future holds for Abhir (Shreyansh Kaurav), whether he stays with Akshara or Abhimanyu. Also Read - TRP List Week 20: Anupamaa remains unbeatable; Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai continues to trump over Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin [TOP 10 TV shows]

Abhir finally learns the truth that Abhinav is not his father

In the upcoming track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we see a major twist when Abhir finally learns the truth that Abhinav (Jai Soni) is not his father, and he totally breaks down. Let's wait to see what Abhir will do. Well, it is possible that Abhir will call his docman and ask him about his father. Will Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) tell him all the truth? In the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we see that Abhir takes his bags and leaves the house alone. It is possible that the upcoming episode is based on Abhir's kidnapping, where we can see this whole kidnapping plan done by Manjari because she thinks that if she saves him, she will put the blame on Akshara (Pranali Rathod)and Abhinav so that they lose the custody case. Well, it is all fan theories among viewers. Let's wait to see if this is true or not. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twist: Abhimanyu goes to Kasauli vying for Abhir's attention, but gets defeated by Abhinav

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist

In the future track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we can see so many twists and turns where we can see that finally the custody battle is started and Akshara and Abhimanyu forget their past love and cross all their limits to point fingers at each other, but it is the shattering truth when Abhimanyu learns the truth about Manjari. Will he forgive her, or will he close the case after knowing all the truth about Manjari? Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twist: Will Manjari convince Abhimanyu to move on from Abhir and Akshara?