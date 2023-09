Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Hindi TV show upcoming twist, September 26: In the latest track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, everyone is very happy and excited. Finally joy has found its way back into AbhiRa’s life and Akshara (Pranali Rathod) and Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) are getting married. On the other side, Muskan really gets upset to see all this and curses Akshara that she will never find happiness. But Akshara makes her understand that she has decided to marry Abhimanyu for Abhir’s happiness and to give him a complete family. Well, Akshara and Abhimanyu both want a simple wedding, but their family wants a big wedding. Well, both families also get into a small disagreement because of this. How will Akshara and Abhimanyu solve everything and give support to each other this time? Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Shaheer Sheikh approached for Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod starrer post leap? Actor REACTS

In the upcoming track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, finally the wedding preparation has started, and it all starts with the ganesh sthapana and Akshara prepares a clay statue of god. Suddenly Abhimanyu jumps in from the window and they both share some beautiful moments. All the rituals of a Rajasthani wedding are about to begin and this has always been a highlight of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

In the future on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we see an interesting twist where everyone is enjoying the mehendi function and Akshara (Pranali Rathod) gets a call, and the doctor informs her that she is pregnant. She starts remembering the beautiful memories she spent with Abhinav. She tells Abhimanyu all the truth before their wedding. Well, what will be his reaction? Will he accept the child, or will he get second thoughts? Manjiri (Ami Trivedi) and Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) will both decide to accept the child and take care of Akshara and her baby, as they think God has given them the chance to rectify their mistakes, but what about Muskan? Will she get negative towards Akshara, or will she accept the relationship between Akshara and Abhimanyu? Also Read - Rupali Ganguly-Sudhanshu Pandey to Hina Khan-Karan Mehra: Most-loved TV couples and their alleged cold wars

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top-running shows on television, and the latest track is very beautiful as AbhiRa finally reunites after so many struggles in the past, but will they fall in love again with each other this time?