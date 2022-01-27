Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, episode 487, 27 January 2022: Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant starrer TV show has seen an interesting lately. Abhi finally convinced Akshara to confess her true feelings not just in front of him but also in front of the families. It was Abhimanyu and Aarohi's wedding day and Abhi made Akshara confess her love, much to the relief of AbhiRa shippers. And now, finally, the love birds have reunited. In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see Abhi's happiness knowing no bounds. Harshad Chopda aka Abhimanyu's flirty and charming avatar is back Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: AbhiRa confession, Neil's dance – 5 UNMISSABLE scenes in upcoming episode to watch out for
For a couple of weeks ago, Abhimanyu was bitter, unhappy and sad that Akshara rejected him despite knowing that she loves him. However, now that his ladylove has finally confessed her feelings out in the open, he cannot contain his happiness. In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see Abhimanyu checking up on Akshara at the Goenka house after she fainted at the mandir. Abhi will have to face Manish's wrath. Manish will lash out at Abhimanyu and ask him to get out. However badly he is treated by Manish, Abhi doesn't feel insulted. He is optimistic that he and Akshara will convince their families. That's not it, Manish will drag Abhimanyu out of the Goenka house and Abhimanyu will still have a smile plastered on his face. And it's all because of Akshu. She has promised to call him. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILER: Aarohi breaks all ties with Akshara but AbhiRa fans are tripping over their reunion – view tweets
After leaving Goenka house, Abhimanyu will celebrate in the most adorable manner, by dancing with the strangers, laughing and smiling while recalling Akshara's confession. He has finally found his sukoon and that's what AbhiRa fans cannot stop gushing over. Harshad Chopda's acting chops have yet again impressed the fans. His affable Majnu avatar has them crushing hard. Check out the tweets here: Also Read - Balika Vadhu 2: Shivangi Joshi fails to recreate Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai magic; show to go off-air next month?
Meanwhile, the upcoming precap shows Aarohi asking Akshara to break ties with Abhimanyu for the sake of the family's honour. Elsewhere, Manish also gives her ultimatum about calling Abhimanyu. On the other hand, Abhimanyu resigns from Birla Hospital as Harshvardhan Birla asks him to get out. Later, we see Abhimanyu waiting for Akshara's call.
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.