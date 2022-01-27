Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: AbhiRa fans crush over Harshad Chopda aka Abhimanyu's 'majnu' avatar after Akshara's love confession – view tweets

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 27 January 2022, episode 487 spoiler alert: Harshad Chopda aka Abhimanyu is on cloud 9 after Pranali Rathod aka Akshara's confession. His Majnu avatar has sent AbhiRa fans crushing hard on him.