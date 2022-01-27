, episode 487, 27 January 2022: Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant starrer TV show has seen an interesting lately. Abhi finally convinced Akshara to confess her true feelings not just in front of him but also in front of the families. It was Abhimanyu and Aarohi's wedding day and Abhi made Akshara confess her love, much to the relief of AbhiRa shippers. And now, finally, the love birds have reunited. In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see Abhi's happiness knowing no bounds. Harshad Chopda aka Abhimanyu's flirty and charming avatar is back Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: AbhiRa confession, Neil's dance – 5 UNMISSABLE scenes in upcoming episode to watch out for

For a couple of weeks ago, Abhimanyu was bitter, unhappy and sad that Akshara rejected him despite knowing that she loves him. However, now that his ladylove has finally confessed her feelings out in the open, he cannot contain his happiness. In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see Abhimanyu checking up on Akshara at the Goenka house after she fainted at the mandir. Abhi will have to face Manish's wrath. Manish will lash out at Abhimanyu and ask him to get out. However badly he is treated by Manish, Abhi doesn't feel insulted. He is optimistic that he and Akshara will convince their families. That's not it, Manish will drag Abhimanyu out of the Goenka house and Abhimanyu will still have a smile plastered on his face. And it's all because of Akshu. She has promised to call him. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILER: Aarohi breaks all ties with Akshara but AbhiRa fans are tripping over their reunion – view tweets

After leaving Goenka house, Abhimanyu will celebrate in the most adorable manner, by dancing with the strangers, laughing and smiling while recalling Akshara's confession. He has finally found his sukoon and that's what AbhiRa fans cannot stop gushing over. Harshad Chopda's acting chops have yet again impressed the fans. His affable Majnu avatar has them crushing hard. Check out the tweets here: Also Read - Balika Vadhu 2: Shivangi Joshi fails to recreate Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai magic; show to go off-air next month?

abhimanyu 'majnu, besharam and head over heels in love with akshara' birla is coming ??♥️#YRKKH #AbhiRa #YehRishtaKyaKehlataHai pic.twitter.com/JrLs01K8zq — ayushi ⁷ (@_DevAkshi__) January 27, 2022

Mr. Majnu Birla ????

How much he is looking happy ???

Dancing and masti.. Finally Abhi dil se smile kar raha hai ??

Ab to abhi Akshu ke ghar ke baahar tambu laga ke hi maanega ???#HarshadChopda #AbhimanyuBirla #yehrishtakyakehlatahai #yrkkh pic.twitter.com/xRdroftAlb — itv beats ? (@ItvBeats) January 27, 2022

"yeh thodi na film ki story chalrahi hai, ki thoda drama hua aur do pyar karne walon ko alag kardiya" abhimanyu ?♥️#yrkkh #abhira #yehrishtakyakehlatahai pic.twitter.com/ZC6h0s4USx — ayushi ⁷ (@_DevAkshi__) January 27, 2022

He is blissful in love. A love like this is to strive for. Worth fight4.#AbhiRa thisphase is4Akshara2standup4her❤️ she messed by not speakin before. This time she has to standup to keep #Abhimanyu 4m falling n completely break him2pieces. #yehrishtakyakehlatahai #yrkkh — miniitis (@ItsMini19) January 27, 2022

Akshu Call kar Lena plzzz??????????

Jarurat Padhe to Recharge hum Kara dnge bt kar lena plzzzz????#yrkkh #AbhiRa #YehRishtaKyaKehlataHai pic.twitter.com/T3YG2tPkEx — ||Jahan.Rumana|| (@1246rumana) January 27, 2022

To all those who kept comparing him with kabirsingh I think the cvs heard you so enjoy my boi’s happiness. He is blissful in love. A laughing dancing #AbhimanyuBirla #AbhiRa next level phase of love journey. #YehRishtaKyaKehlataHai #Yrkkh pic.twitter.com/TTo8pzwwBl — miniitis (@ItsMini19) January 27, 2022

please abhimanyu is so happy ?? the way he is remembering what just happened and can't stop smiling ♥️?#yrkkh #abhira #yehrishtakyakehlatahai #harshadchopda pic.twitter.com/WKcJHER9Rp — ayushi ⁷ (@_DevAkshi__) January 27, 2022

its "duniya jaye bhad main, hum toh maat hai apne haal main" phase for abhira ???♥️god, i am loving this carefree attitude of abhira so much #AbhiRa #yrkkh #YehRishtaKyaKehlataHai @utkarshnaithani @chopdaharshad pic.twitter.com/qvTihxghGP — ayushi ⁷ (@_DevAkshi__) January 27, 2022

This made me laugh so hard ??? I mean #AbhimanyuBirla did not give a damn how he was looking at him all he was happy about is akshu will call him and she confessed ? This boy is gone mad in love #HarshadChopda #YRKKH #YehRishtaKyaKehlataHai @OrmaxMedia pic.twitter.com/4MAzFwfwCH — Mad_For_Harshad (@BepannaahNo1Fan) January 27, 2022

Meanwhile, the upcoming precap shows Aarohi asking Akshara to break ties with Abhimanyu for the sake of the family's honour. Elsewhere, Manish also gives her ultimatum about calling Abhimanyu. On the other hand, Abhimanyu resigns from Birla Hospital as Harshvardhan Birla asks him to get out. Later, we see Abhimanyu waiting for Akshara's call.