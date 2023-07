Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top-running shows on television, and this show has been running for 14 years now. The latest track is very heartbreaking, as we see how a mother and son separate and try every possible way to meet each other. But on one side, little Abhir is missing, and on the other side, Akshara suffered from a fever. Well, we have to wait to see the upcoming twist. How will Abhinav and Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) fix everything? Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twist: Akshara's health deteriorates; will Abhimanyu return Abhir to her?

In the future track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we may see that Abhir is going to be kidnapped. and the goons were demanding rupees, and we may see that Abhinav and Abhimanyu reached out there to save Abhir. Well, we may see that Abhinav will sacrifice his life while saving Abhir. Now what will Akshara do? Will she live without Abhinav? Let's wait to see what happens next.