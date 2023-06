Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we see Akshara (Pranali Rathod) panic over what Manjari says to her. On the other side, Manjari makes Abhimanyu realize that Abhir needs his father. Eventually, the custody battle begins. But Abhimanyu will not be ready for this, and once again he did it because of Manjari, Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda)takes the wrong steps. Akshara is also very anxious to think about Abhir and Abhinav. Later on, we see Abhir dream of how Abhinav left him and also left everything. Little Abhir really loves his father, Abhinav, lets wait to see the twist. What will happen if Abhir's dream turns into reality? Will Abhir be able to survive without Akshara and Abhinav? Well, viewers are very emotional to see Abhir and Abhinav's conservation, where Abhir takes a promise from Abhinav (Jai Soni) that he will never leave him. Let's wait to see what happens next. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twist: Akshara's love loses in front of Abhimanyu's power, Will Manjari's words come true?

Abhir return to his family as he missed them

In the upcoming trailer of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we see Akshara (Pranali Rathod) and Abhinav (Jai Soni)decide that before going to Udaipur, she will tell every truth to Abhir: that Abhimanyu is his real father and he wants to take Abhir with him, but seeing Abhir's love, it might be possible that Abhir loves Abhinav most. In the new episode, we see that Abhimanyu wins custody, but soon we see Abhir return to his family as he missed them, but Abhinav continues to think about Akshara and Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda)and connect all the situations thinking that destiny is at play. He will make sure that Akshara and Abhimanyu are the best parents for Abhir. Let's wait to see the twist. Will Abhinav leave everything and go away forever? Are Manjari's words going to be true that Abhimanyu and Akshara will reunite? Let's see what will happen in Akshara's life.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist

In the future track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we may see a more interesting track when finally Abhir's custody case is finished and the upcoming track is going to focus on Abhinav and Akshara relationship. We see Akshara now decided to give her married life one chance and soon we may see that Abhir also tell Abhimanyu that he loves Abhinav the most as we all once again see Abhir and Abhinav relation is so pure but let's wait to see the twist how long Akshara married life stays stable because Akshara life is always surrounded with difficulties