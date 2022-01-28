Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhi aka Harshad Chopda goofs up a scene; Pranali Rathod's reaction is UNMISSABLE – watch video

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) goofed up a scene in the middle of a shot. Akshara (Pranali Rathod) had an epic reaction to the scene. Watch the fun and goofy video of the two goofballs below: