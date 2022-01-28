Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant starrer have been winning the hearts of the audience for the last couple of days. The interesting twists that the makers brought into the show have been appreciated by the fans. The acting chops of Harshad (Abhi aka Abhimanyu Birla), Pranali (Akshu aka Akshara Goenka) and Karishma (Aaru aka Aarohi Goenka) have been appreciated by the fans alike. The chemistry between Pranali and Harshad aka AbhiRa of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the talk of the town. And now, one of the crew members of the show, Garima Dimri shared a BTS video from the shoot of the upcoming Makar Sankranti segment which has got everyone's attention. Also Read - TRP List Week 3: Anupamaa retains top spot, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin tie for the second spot

The BTS video features Abhimanyu and Akshara aka Harshad and Pranali shooting for the scene wherein Abhi catches Akshu's kite which flew away. And while catching the kite, Harshad goofed up the scene. In the promo, y'all would have seen Harshad jumping and catching the kite. However, when performing the scene, the handsome hunk's strength got the best of him. He crushed the kite. Harshad stuck his tongue out after goofing up the scene. And Pranali had an epic reaction to it. Pranali aka Akshara who had a worried expression on her face burst out laughing as soon as she saw the kite crushed up. Garima who had shared the video put a 'Yeh Kya Hua' track on the video making it funnier. Check out the video which is going viral on social media right now here:

Talking about the upcoming Maha Episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see the Goenkas and Birlas coming face to face with each other after AbhiRa's confession. The situation is quite tense at the moment. The families are blaming each other right now. And Abhi and Akshu want to solve their differences. Another BTS had been shared by Vinay Jain aka Harshvardhan Birla where we saw the Goenkas and Birlas celebrating Sankranti together. So, it seems the two lovebirds managed to convince both the families to play, or maybe it's yet another 'dream' sequence? (Sorry about that, AbhiRa fans). Check out the videos here:

