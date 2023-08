Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we see Akshara preparing for a football match for Abhir (Shreyansh Kaurav), but he is not ready to play. Well, Akshara is trying her best to get Abhir out of his pain. Later on, we see Abhir come and sit down to watch the match. Well, the players from the opposite team come o the field and laugh at Akshara's team. Later on, as the match begins, no one is able to play the game well from Akshara’s team. Abhir sees everything and he comes and advises everyone to play with a master trick. Later on, we see Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) fall deliberately because he knows that if he gets out of the match, Abhir will come to support Akshara (Pranali Rathod) and make his mother win. Let's wait to see the twist. Will Abhir play and help them win the match? Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twist: Akshara and Abhimanyu to reunite for the sake of Abhir; will Muskan ever let them live happily?

Muskan blames on Akshara's character

In the upcoming track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we see that Muskan is really upset with Abhimanyu and Akshara, and she gets into a fight with Abhimanyu. Akshara supports Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) and stands with him, but Muskan starts to assassinate Akshara's(Pranali Rathod) character and talks about her 'real intentions'. She claims that Akshara was waiting for Abhinav to die so that she reunites with Abhimanyu. Well, this has to be the nastiest of things Muskan could say and we may see Kairav get angry and slap Muskan. Let's see what Akshara and Abhimanyu do to save their relationship. Let's see what interesting twists and turns come along the way in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming Twist

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top Hindin TV shows and viewers are waiting to see Akshara and Abhimanyu reunite. But it doesn't look very easy. However, the upcoming festive season with Raksha Bandhan and Ganesh Chaturthi round the corner, we may see some happy moments return in AbhiRa's life. Meanwhile Akshara and Abhimanyu have already joined forces to bring smile back on Abhir's face. Let's wait to see when happiness find a way back into their lives and when things go back to normal.