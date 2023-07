Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we see that Akshara's mental condition is not well. She imagined Abhir all around her. On the other side, we see that Abhir is missing from the home. Everyone searches for him all around. Later on, we see Shifali scolding Shivu because she thinks that Shivu said something to him. Later on, we see Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) ask Roohi about Abhir, but she cannot tell him. Later on, we see the cab driver ask Abhir where he wants to go, but unfortunately, Abhir reaches some other place. Later on, we see once again that Strom is continuing to go on. and Akshara (Pranali Rathod) believes that Abhir is not fine, and she will fight for Abhinav (Jai Soni) because she has to talk with Abhir. On the other side, Abhir is also sleeping in a truck and goes with them. Finally, we have to wait to see the twist will Abhir meets with his mother?. Let's see what happens next. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twist: Abhir goes missing, Akshara's condition worsens; will Abhinav, Abhimanyu fix everything?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist