Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twist: In the latest episode of Pranali Rathod, Harshad Arora and Jay Soni starrer we saw Manjari's truth coming out. Manjiri has asked Abhinav to get out of Akshara and Abhimanyu's life as they both and Abhir make for a perfect family. Manjiri says Abhinav has no place in their life and that Abhir belongs to Abhimanyu only. Akshara takes a stand for Abhinav against Manjiri. They then decide to fight for Abhir's custody in court.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming big twist:

In the upcoming episode of Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod and Jay Soni starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see Abhir asking Abhinav and Akshara about the custody. Akshara and Abhinav get tensed upon hearing about it but they manage to answer him. Manjiri and Abhimanyu are also around when this happens. Abhir learns that his real father wants his custody. He gets panicky but calmly handles it. Abhir eats chocolate and drinks water to calm his nerves. Abhinav, Akshara and Abhimanyu get emotional at that. Abhir later comprehends everything and says that he will pick his mom and dad to live with. He also adds that he can only live with Akshara, Abhinav and his docman, that is, Abhimanyu.

Akshara suffers a panic attack as they begin a custody battle

Akshara and Abhinav have set a life for themselves. Abhinav has been in love with Akshara all along and now, Akshara has reciprocated his feelings as well. Abhinav is worried about Abhir and wants to tell him the truth about who his real father is. In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see Akshara getting a panic attack. She feels Abhir will be happy only with her and Abhinav and not Abhimanyu. Abhir sees Akshara and calls docman, Abhimanyu. He rushes to their house while Kairav and Manish question him. Abhir reveals that he has called Abhimanyu. Abhinav fears whether Abhir knows the truth about his dad.

Well, a promo was released a couple of days ago wherein we saw Akshara and Abhinav bidding adieu to Abhir. Abhimanyu comes to pick him up and takes him away. It is hinted that Abhimanyu wins the custody battle and takes Abhir away. Akshara and Abhinav cry in each other's embrace.