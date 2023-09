Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Hindi TV show upcoming twist, September 28: In the latest track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kairav and Muskan leave the house for a few days, as Manjiri does not want Muskan to attend the wedding of Akshara and Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda). But Akshara (Pranali Rathod) stops them and tells Manjiri that Muskan and Kairav will not go anywhere. Well, Muskan clearly tells Akshara that she is not ready to accept her relationship with someone else. She will not be ready to do any rituals, and Akshara will respect that and promise Muskan that one day she will understand her decision. Well, let's wait to see how Akshara is able to change Muskan's perception. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twist: Akshara loses her first case, will she find proof and forgive Abhimanyu?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist

In the upcoming track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the wedding preparation has started, and the first rituals are that Akshara has to make the statue of God. Later on, Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) comes to Akshara’s house and helps her make the statue, but they make one mistake. Manjiri (Ami Trivedi) gets worried seeing this and prays that nothing wrong should happen with Abhimanyu and Akshara. They finally do the sthapana of Lord Ganesh and complete one of the first rituals. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twist: Akshara goes into shock over Abhinav's death, will Abhimanyu feel guilty?

In the future track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we see that all the ceremonies begin, but in the new promo, we see that during the mehendi, Akshara (Pranali Rathod) gets a call from the doctor informing her about her pregnancy. She starts to remember her past, and she will decide to tell the truth to Abhimanyu before the wedding. Well, it might be possible that after hearing the pregnancy news, Muskan will accept Akshara and her child and also accept Abhimanyu, but we have to wait to see the twist. Will she really have a change of heart or has another plan up her sleeve?

Trending Now

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top-running TV shows on television and the AbhiRa wedding track has been the most awaited. Soon, we may see the show take a leap where we see the 4th generation - Roohi Abhir and Naira lead the show. Viewers are eagerly waiting to see the upcoming twists and turns.