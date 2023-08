Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we see Abhir (Shreyansh Kaurav) finally come on the football pitch to play the match. This is all Abhimanyu’s plan, and finally, Akshara's plan is also successful because we see the little champion comes in and wins the match. He finally smiles . We see Akshara (Pranali Rathod) go and thank Abhimanyu because she noticed that Abhimanyu fell and pretended to get hurt so that Abhir could come in to make his mother’s team win. On the other side, Abhir's doctor gives them a good news that Abhir is improving, and that they should continue doing what they are to keep him happy. Later on, we see Akshara see Abhinav’s diary and reads everything, and she gets very emotional, but Abhimanyu will take care of her. Well, viewers really like this side of Abhimanyu. Meanwhile, Abhir wets his bed while sleeping and he gets very scared and tries to hide it but Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) notices what happened and makes him understand that this is natural and nothing to worry about. We see a hint of the old bond between Abhi and Abhir once again. But will Akshara let Abhir get too close to Abhimanyu? Also Read - Raksha Bandhan 2023: Rupali Ganguly, Pranali Rathod, and more TV actresses inspired ethnic looks for the festivities

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist

In the upcoming track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we see the serial take a short leap, and Akshara (Pranali Rathod) and Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) give a better upbringing to Abhir together. We see in the promo that, after a very long time, Akshara once again starts calling Abhimanyu as Abhi. Well, Abhir also really liked this, as it might be possible that Abhir decides to reunite Akshara and Abhimanyu. Let's see what will happen in the future in Akshara, Abhimanyu and Abhir's lives. Will they live together? And will Akshara's dream of a happy family get finally fulfilled?

Akshara move on in her life

In the future track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we may see that Abhir is finally moving on from Abhinav’s death and trying to overcome all the fears. Well, we see in the future track that Abhir is the one who brings Abhimanyu and Akshara together. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most popular and longest-running shows on television, the show has seen various star casts win hearts through the show and then leave to make way for new ones. And even now there are speculations that after Jai Soni, aka Abhinav, Abhimanyu played by Harshad Chopda may also leave the show. However, there is no confirmation as yet from either the actor or the makers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.