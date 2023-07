Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we see That Aarohi and Shifali try to convince Abhimanyu that they should tell Akshara about Abhir's disappearance, but Manjari (Ami Trivedi) stops them. Later on, we see Muskan and Kairav come to Birla's house to take Abhir with them, but finally they learn that Abhir is missing and start fighting with Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda). On the other side, Akshara's (Pranali Rathod) condition is worsening. and she had a strong feeling that something had happened with Abhir. On the other side, we see that Abhir is very hungry, but he had less money, so the little child did not eat anything, and we see that Abhir sleeps in the truck. and goes with them. Well, viewers really feel sad for Abhir. We have to wait to see the twist. Will Abhir finally reach his parents? Let's see what happens next. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twist: One more strom brews in Akshara's life; how will she tackle it this time?

In the upcoming track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we see that Akshara (Pranali Rathod) is very worried for Abhir and has reached Udaipur, and finally she learns the truth that her child is missing. And she started questioning Abhimanyu. Once again, Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) will fail to fulfill his responsibility. Well, one mother always feels the pain of her child, and Akshara had already had feelings that something had happened to Abhir. Well, we have to wait to see what Abhimanyu, Akshara, and Abhinav (Jai Soni)will do to save their child.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top-running shows on television. and this show has completed its long journey, and viewers give their immense love to the characters of the show. Well, the latest track is very painful to watch. for the viewers because they cannot see this track when a mother and child are desperately suffering to meet with each other.

In the future track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we may see an interesting track where it might be possible to say that Abhir will be kidnapped by the goons and both his fathers will rage to save him. Well, we may see that one more strom will come into Akshara's life. Well, we may see that once again, Abhinav will save Abhir's life. It might be possible that, While saving Abhir's life, Abhinav will die. Well, we have to wait to see the twist. What will Akshara do now? Will her family be broken forever?