Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) Abhinav (Jai Soni) and Akshara (Pranali Rathod) all are getting ready for coming to Udaipur. We see Abhinav and Abhimanyu share a very beautiful bond but Manjari (Ami Trivedi) always instigates Abhimanyu about Akshara and Abhinav. Well we see finally all have arrived in Udaipur and the both the parents of Abhir start preparing for the custody and we see Akshara's lawyer suggest them that if Abhir said that he wants to live with them then everything will be solved. But Akshara and Abhinav did not want that Abhir come in the court. Later on we see little Abhir is really disturbed thinking about his life that whom will he choose. He asked his parents is his biological father is bad but Abhinav and Akshara always said the truth and they try to make Abhir comfortable with the truths that his father is very nice human being. Well we already see in promo that Abhimanyu wins the custody but will he win Abhir's heart? Let's see what happens. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Harshad Chopda fans wonder if he ever dated Vahbiz Dorabjee as old pics resurface

Manjari instigates Abhimanyu

In the upcoming track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we see that Akshara (Pranali Rathod) is very disturbed to think about her family and Abhir, and she suffered a panic attack. Abhir immediately sees Akshara in this condition and calls Abhimanyu. Well, we see that Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) comes to save Akshara. The upcoming track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is going to be very emotional as we see Akshara and Abhinav (Jai Soni) lose their piece of heart. How will they survive without Abhir? Will Abhir live without his parents? Let's see the twist: will Abhimanyu realise that one child always needs his mother? It may be possible that Abhimanyu will realise his mistake and give Abhir back to Akshara, but he has one condition: Abhir, Akshara, and Abhinav will live in Udaipur, so when he wants, he will meet his son. Will Abhinav leave Kasauli and stay in Udaipur for the sake of Abhir's happiness? Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twist: Akshara gets a panic attack as custody battle begins; Abhir calls Abhimanyu – Will he learn the truth?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist

In the future track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we may see the custody case finished, and Akshara tells Abhimanyu that now he has to move on with Aarohi and Ruhi. Well, Abhimnayu decides to take some time. Let's wait to see what Abhimanyu's answer will be. Will he really forget Akshara and move on in his life? Now viewers also want Abhimanyu and Akshara to go step by step on their different paths. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twist: Abhimanyu wins Abhir's custody case but fails to win his heart; it is Abhinav's victory