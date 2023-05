Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming spoiler alert: In the current track of Yeh Rishta KyaKehlata Hai, we see Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) reaching Kasauli to stay with Abhir(Shreyansh Kaurav). Later on, we will see Abhir face a tough situation in his school whenhe will have to choose between his father and his docman, but he will choose Abhinav.Abhinav (Jai Soni) and Abhimanyu both hurt Abhir by unintentionally breaking his schoolproject, but we see that Abhir loves both of his fathers, and we will see a major twistwhen Abhir knows the truth that Abhinav is not his biological father. Now see what Aksharawill do to save her family. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twist: Abhimanyu to withdraw Abhir's custody case after Manjari's truth comes out?

Abhimanyu realises his mistakes and decide to leave Kasauli

In the upcoming track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we can see that Abhir (Shreyansh Kaurav) needs help fromAbhimanyu so that he can find his real father. It might be possible that Abhimanyu tells him the truth about his and Abhir's relationship, and we will see a twist when Abhir clearly tells Abhimanyu that he loves his father most. Well, this is the major turn when Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) realises his mistakes and decides to leave Kasauli, but he also realises thatthe nurturer has more authority than the creator. Well, this is the major turn in the showwhen the story totally changes because Abhir clearly announces his decision.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist

In the future track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we might see that Abhimayu returned toUdaipur, and Manjari gets angry with Abhimanyu for not bringing Abhir, but he makes hismother realise that Abhir chose his father, Abhinav, but it might be possible that Manjari will not give up; she will become negative and put Saam Daam Dand Bhed to use to get Abhirif he decides to start afresh with Aarohi and Rooohi?