Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Hindi TV show upcoming twist, September 29: In the latest track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Manjiri is a little worried about Muskan and her behaviour. Finally, the preparation for the wedding begin. Akshara (Pranali Rathod) starts making the statue of Ganesh and Abhimanyu joins her too. They both make the statue together and enjoy their beautiful time together. Later on, everyone gets ready for the function, where Akshara and Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) feel a little nervous about this second chance. Will they again find love and respect in their relationship? Also Read - TRP Report Week 38: Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai ratings see a dip, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 sees positive trend

Akshara gets a news of her pregnancy

In the upcoming track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, everyone is very happy, except Muskan; she will still not realize her mistakes, but Aarohi and everybody else participate wholeheartedly in the festivities. Just then, Akshara ( Pranali Rathod) gets a call from the doctor, and she leaves the function in a rush. Well, all the family members and Abhimanyu ( Harshad Chopda) are left wondering about where has Akshara gone in the middle of the function. Abhimanyu follows Akshara and when he finally her, she tells him the truth about her pregnancy. Well, we are aware that Abhimanyu will accept this child, but we are eagerly waiting to see his reaction as well as Manjiri’s.

In the future track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we may see that everybody gets happy to know about Akshara's pregnancy, even Muskan, as she finally gets one ‘nishani’ from her Bhaiji Abhinav, but we may see Muskan make a plan to be good with Akshara till she delivers the baby and then run away with her Bhaiji's child. Well, we have to wait to see the upcoming twists and turns that will happen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Also Read - Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Teri Meri Doriyaann and other top 8 TV shows upcoming twists

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top-running Hindi shows on television. And finally, Akshara knows about her pregnancy, and we may see that Abhimanyu gets a chance to rectify all the mistakes that he made in the past.