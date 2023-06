Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we see that Abhir (Shreyansh Kaurav) is really disturbed by thinking about his real father, and he continuously asks Shiv Ji that he wants to find out about his real father. On the other side, Abhinav(Jai Soni) and Akshara (Pranali Rathod) also get really tensed to see Abhir's strange behaviour. Later on, we will see Abhinav stuck inalandslide, where we now see Abhimanyu dropping Akshara in her examination centre.

In the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, it seems that Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) and Akshara (Pranali Rathod) come close to each other.Whole family are waiting for the answer from AbhirIn the upcoming track of YehRishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we may see interesting twists and turns when we see that Abhinav gets Abhir's letter, which he writes for the hospital. Lateron, we see that Abhinav decidesto tell him all the truth about Abhimanyu. Let's wait tosee the upcoming twist on whatAbhir wants in his life. Even viewers really want to knowAbhir's decision.

Lets's wait to see what fate decides for Abhimanyu and Abhir

Yeh Rishta KyaKehlata Hai comes on a major track in which the whole family, Abhinav,Akshara, Abhimanyu,and Aarohi, are waiting for the answer from Abhir because Abhir'sdecision will make onehappy or sad.As we see, Abhimanyu and Abhinav are both equallyimportant for Abhir. It maybe possible that because of Abhir's happiness, Abhinav will leave everything, as he knowsthat Abhir needs his father most. Well, Abhimanyu thinks thesame. Let's wait to see what fate decides for Abhimanyu and Abhir—who will get happinessand who will get sadness.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist

The future track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is totally centred around Abhir's decision.Well, it might be possible that Abhir choosesAbhinav because he knows that Abhinav loveshim most, and because of him, he will survive.When Abhir learns the truth about Abhimanyuthat he is the man who threw his mother out ofhis house he will hate Abhimanyu. Well, inthe upcoming track of Yeh Rishta Kya KehlataHai, we see that finally the Akshara familywill be completed.