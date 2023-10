Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Hindi TV show upcoming twist, October 2: In the latest track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the preparation for AbhiRa wedding celebration has already started, and Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) feels very happy as he finally gets his love back. But later on, Akshara goes missing and all the family members are really worried. But Abhimanyu goes to find her, and finally he sees her and asks her about why she left. Let's wait to see the twist—what will Akshara (Pranali Rathod) say to him? Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Top 7 upcoming twists: Manjiri supports Sujit, calls Aarohi a 'desperate widow'

AbhiRa wedding is in danger because of Manjiri

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhira Lovers (@abhira_pranali_rathod)

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist

In the upcoming track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Akshara ( Pranali Rathod ) reveals the truth about her pregnancy and Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda ) is ready to accept this responsibility, but on the other side, Manjiri( Ami Trivedi ) confronts Akshara and tells her that Abhinav or his child cannot come between them. She forces Akshara to promise that’s he will forget Abhinav (Jai Soni) . What will Akshara do after hearing Manjiri's cruel words?

In the future track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Manjiri's cousin Sujit does something very cheap and then tries to accuse Aarohi. But little does he know that Aarohi is a fighter. Will this time Akshara and Aarohi (Karishma Sawant) put him in his place? Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twists this week: Abhimanyu to not marry Akshara, Sujit touches Aarohi inappropriately

Trending Now

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top-running Hindi TV shows. As per the latest buzz, Tejasswi Prakash and Fahman Khan will replace Akshara and Abhimanyu, aka Pranali Rathod and Harshad Choda after the 20 year leap.