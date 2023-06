Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we see Ruhi (Heera Mishra) and Abhir (Shreyansh Kaurav) make a list of songs for mehendi dancing, and we see they make the pair of Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) and Akshara (Pranali Rathod), and we see every family member shocked to hear this. Later on, we see that Abhinav again thinks about destiny, and Manjari (Ami Trivedi) tells Abhinav (Jai Soni) that destiny will try to reunite Abhimanyu and Akshara. Let's see what Abhinav decides, but viewers will really feel sad for Abhinav. We see Aarohi (Karishma Sawant) learning the truth about what Manjari wants, and she starts panicking, but Manjari is not understanding that Akshara now loves Abhinav. Later on, we see Abhinav get panicked and think about losing Abhir and Akshara. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twist: Akshara expresses her love for Abhinav, but fate brings another storm to destroy her life

Abhinav decides that he will leave Akshara

In the upcoming track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we see Abhinav (Jai Soni) learn the truth that Abhir knows about him that he is not his real father. Later, we may see that Abhinav finally decides that he will leave Akshara (Pranali Rathod). Well, the viewers are very excited to see Akshara's confession. It might be possible that hearing Akshara's love confession will make Abhinav forget everything, or else will he think Akshara did this for him? Let's wait to see where the story takes us.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist

In the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we see a major twist and turn when Aarohi and Abhinav have two choices in which they choose to live either in their past or present, because they both know that Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) and Akshara both loved each other in the past, but will they really accept their present? Well, we all know that Akshara really moved on from her past, but what about Abhimanyu's past? Will he accept his present? Well, the next track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is going to be super dramatic because we see how their lives will be stuck between the past and present. The four really do not know that in every second something is going to happen to change their lives forever.

In the future track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we may see that Abhinav is not believing Akshara's love confession, and he will decide that he should leave Akshara and Abhir because Akshara still loves Abhimanyu. As we see, Aarohi (Karishma Sawant)also takes a step back in Abhimanyu's life and cuts off the engagement. Well, everything is now going to reunite AbhiRa, but we may see Akshara will be standing by her decision that she will not give Abhimanyu a second chance.