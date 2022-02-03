Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 3 February 2022, episode 497, latest TV serial update: Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehalta Hai has taken a new turn on the show. And the upcoming twist in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will leave you all shocked and surprised. Yes, Akshara will do something that'll leave Abhimanyu blushing. Akshu aka Pranali Rathod is super happy today. Yes, you read that right. Despite having resigned from Birla Hospital, Akshara is celebrating as she patched things up with Aarohi. And guess what? The initiative was taken by none other than Aarohi herself. Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah beats Anupamaa and more in Most-Liked Hindi TV Shows of the Week list by Ormax
Seeing Aarohi trying to mend things with her, Akshara's happiness knows no bounds. And in that happiness, Akshu calls Abhimanyu. She gives him the news and showers him with flying kisses. Abhimanyu is seen blushing on seeing Akshara giving so many flying kisses to him. He then teases her asking her whether he should come home. Akshara blushes hard. The scene has left AbhiRa fans crushing over Abhimanyu all over again. Abhimanyu's smile and blush after Akshara's kisses are unmissable. AbhiRa fans are super happy that they are getting to watch their fave jodi on screen and that the episode has been about AbhiRa lately. Check out the reactions here: Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai MAJOR TWIST: Alisha's entry in Abhi-Akshara's lives leaves fans fuming; say 'she gives psycho lover vibes' – read tweets
Meanwhile, a sudden change in Aarohi's behaviour has left everyone baffled. Aarohi lending a friendship hand towards Akshara has left fans wondering whether she has changed for real. Neil, aka Paras Priyadarshan, doubts the sudden change in Aarohi's behaviour. Abhi will assure him that he'll be careful. Meanwhile, there's still a long way to go for AbhiRa before the wedding happens. Akshara and Abhimanyu will have to convince both their families to accept their relationship. Right now, the Birlas and Goenkas are against Abhi and Akshara's relationship. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Twist: AbhiRa fans can't get over the 'sexual tension' between Abhimanyu-Akshara [VIEW PICS]
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.