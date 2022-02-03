, 3 February 2022, episode 497, latest TV serial update: Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehalta Hai has taken a new turn on the show. And the upcoming twist in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will leave you all shocked and surprised. Yes, Akshara will do something that'll leave Abhimanyu blushing. Akshu aka Pranali Rathod is super happy today. Yes, you read that right. Despite having resigned from Birla Hospital, Akshara is celebrating as she patched things up with Aarohi. And guess what? The initiative was taken by none other than Aarohi herself. Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah beats Anupamaa and more in Most-Liked Hindi TV Shows of the Week list by Ormax

Seeing Aarohi trying to mend things with her, Akshara's happiness knows no bounds. And in that happiness, Akshu calls Abhimanyu. She gives him the news and showers him with flying kisses. Abhimanyu is seen blushing on seeing Akshara giving so many flying kisses to him. He then teases her asking her whether he should come home. Akshara blushes hard. The scene has left AbhiRa fans crushing over Abhimanyu all over again. Abhimanyu's smile and blush after Akshara's kisses are unmissable. AbhiRa fans are super happy that they are getting to watch their fave jodi on screen and that the episode has been about AbhiRa lately. Check out the reactions here: Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai MAJOR TWIST: Alisha's entry in Abhi-Akshara's lives leaves fans fuming; say 'she gives psycho lover vibes' – read tweets

They have come a long way from first Pehla Pehla Pyaar Hai sequence to this Akshara was nervous about her feelings during the 1st sequence,whereas here,she was carefree Abhi was so cute in this entire sequence & it was nice to see Akshu take the lead this time#yrkkh #AbhiRa pic.twitter.com/5pkPaGHi74 — . (@sleepingkoya) February 3, 2022

Akshu's video call to abhi is the cutest shit I have ever seen ?????????????.. N abhi teasing her later with making those sounds ????????#yrkkh#AbhiRa pic.twitter.com/253IFw4tSY — Swati (@Swatixy) February 3, 2022

Akshu's "Shut up-I love you-Bye" has my whole heart. My girl grew so much from not expressing her feelings to not fearing to express her feelings.#yrkkh #AbhiRa #PranaliRathod pic.twitter.com/2Fl3QIdeC2 — . (@sleepingkoya) February 3, 2022

The way he is adoring akshu hs my heart❤he is continuously looking at her shows his luv? Do u thnk dis man can evr cheat on her? Not at all. Fr akshu he is managing his angr d way BP treats hm he cn shw it in sec who he is bt for akshu he can bear insult fr hr#yrkkh #AbhiRa pic.twitter.com/Ulkyr5ldKe — abhirayrkkh (@abhirayrkkh) February 3, 2022

The Only Thing which Abhimanyu is Thinking why I Am not There

????????????#Abhira #yrkkh https://t.co/kexEOmipyQ — Ghazal | غزل (@ghazal_Bux) February 3, 2022

Abhi facial expression likeif Neil wasn't here baby i 'd have done alot of prohibited things right now made your face blushing like a tomato??

looking to Neil close your eyes or hide anywhere now?

&Neil representing the FD,reaction is priceless?#yrkkh #AbhiRa #HarshadChopda pic.twitter.com/YtmZpA273k — ALsHaYmA ? (@alshaiema) February 3, 2022

Zaalim Samaj can't Take away their Happiness & them being Together #Abhira #yrkkh https://t.co/SnSrkkgsLh — Ghazal | غزل (@ghazal_Bux) February 3, 2022

Meanwhile, a sudden change in Aarohi's behaviour has left everyone baffled. Aarohi lending a friendship hand towards Akshara has left fans wondering whether she has changed for real. Neil, aka Paras Priyadarshan, doubts the sudden change in Aarohi's behaviour. Abhi will assure him that he'll be careful. Meanwhile, there's still a long way to go for AbhiRa before the wedding happens. Akshara and Abhimanyu will have to convince both their families to accept their relationship. Right now, the Birlas and Goenkas are against Abhi and Akshara's relationship. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Twist: AbhiRa fans can't get over the 'sexual tension' between Abhimanyu-Akshara [VIEW PICS]