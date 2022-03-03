Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: 'WEDDING BELLS FOR ABHIRA' trend as Abhimanyu-Akshara's relationship gets approval from the Goenkas

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twist: Goenkas accept Abhi (Harshad Chopda)-Akshara's (Pranali Rathod) wedding and AbhiRa fans trend 'Wedding Bells for AbhiRa' on Twitter.