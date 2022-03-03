upcoming twist: AbhiRa fans are on cloud nine as Manish aka Bade Papa and the Goenkas have given their acceptance to their relationship. That's not it, even Kairav and Anisha's relationship gets acceptance. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai cast includes Harshad Chopda as Abhi, Pranali Rathod as Akshara, Karishma Sawant as Aarohi to name a few. Fans have watched the show online and are rejoicing the fact that Manish and the Goenkas have approved their marriage proposal. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Karan Kundrra's birthday wish for Tejasswi Prakash's brother, Shabir Ahluwalia's show gets delayed and more

In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see Manish welcoming Abhimanyu and giving him nek. Abhimanyu is very happy and will be seen recalling all the struggles he and Akshara had to go through to get the families to accept their relationship. Abhimanyu will also apologize to the Goenkas for all the fights and misunderstandings. Seeing AbhiRa happy has sent all the fans into a tizzy. They are busy rejoicing the fact that the Abhi and Akshu finally convinced the Goenkas for their wedding. 'Wedding Bells for AbhiRa' is trending on Twitter with more than 12K tweets! Also Read - Lock Upp: Karan Mehra reacts to Nisha Rawal's statements on her marital life and son Kavish on Kangana Ranaut’s show? [Exclusive]

Mere Dulha Dulhan WEDDING BELLS FOR ABHIRA pic.twitter.com/o59z7NDCHL — Diya♡ #AbhiRaKiShaadi (@Diya50642271) March 3, 2022

I hope abhimanyu bring this ring to her?#yrkkh #abhira WEDDING BELLS FOR ABHIRA pic.twitter.com/SS7qFCmggJ — Inderjeet Singh ?? (@Inderje25616202) March 3, 2022

Would to be Mr & Mrs Birla Romance on the way ?? WEDDING BELLS FOR ABHIRA #Yrkkh #AbhiRaKiShaadi #AbhiKiAkshu pic.twitter.com/FoyaXIEzjJ — ♚︎ Madhushika ♛︎ ???( Team Abhira ) (@sulakshana9711) March 2, 2022

I really want akshu to pamper abhi. whenever I see him he seems to have a lot sadness inside his heart , although he never shows it but its quite visible in his character. He uses his anger as a shield .

WEDDING BELLS FOR ABHIRA #yrkkh https://t.co/TsmMjahW36 — Lora (@Lorapriyadarsi) March 2, 2022

While AbhiRa shippers are rejoicing the fact that now the wedding prep will begin, the battle is just half won. Abhimanyu's father, Harsh is against Abhi and Akshara's wedding. He will refuse to accept her as her bahu. Abhi will ask him to not be a part of it if he has a problem. However, as an elder, if he wishes to bless them, he is welcome. Meanwhile, another SHOCKING twist awaits fans. In Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's upcoming episode, we will see Manjiri refusing to be a part of Abhi-Akshu's wedding if Harsh is not a part of it. Abhimanyu will be shocked about the same. Akshara fears that all is not well at the Birla mansion and rightly so, because, it seems something goes wrong again. And this time, it's about Harsh.