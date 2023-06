Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest trailer of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we see Akshara getting a panic attack whilst thinking about Abhir (Shreyansh Kaurav). Later on, Abhir calls Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) to come and give medicine to Akshara (Pranali Rathod) but she will get better in sometime. Later on Abhimanyu, Abhinav (Jai Soni) and Akshara decide that they are not going to take Abhir to the court as he is too little to handle all the drama. On the other side, wee see Abhir pray to kanha ji that he wants to stay with his parents only but he also wants to know about his real father. Well, when Abhir know the truth about Abhimanyu, how will he react? Will he understand the situation or he will get angry at his parents as well as Abhimanyu? Let’s wait to see what happens. Eventually, the battles begin, and both lawyers prove their points. Also Read - TRP List Week 25: Anupamaa retains top spot, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin hijack sequence brings back all SaiRat fans and numbers [View Full List]

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist

In the upcoming track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, finally, we see court decide that Abhir will stay with Abhimanyu Birla. Well, Abhinav (Jai Soni) and Akshara (Pranali Rathod) are completely broken. How will they handle everything, and how will they tell Abhir that he will go to his real father? Well, the upcoming track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is going to be very emotional for Akshara, Abhinav (Harshad Chopda)and viewers, as fans cannot see Akshara in this condition, but soon we may see that Abhir wants to back to Akshara's life. Will Abhimanyu allow him? Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai show is one of the top-running shows on television. This show has completed 14 years, and every main lead has displayed their charm in the show. We saw Akshara-Naitik, Naira-Kartik, and then Akshara- Abhimanyu. Well, we have to see the twist. Once again, what will happen? Will Akshara and Abhimanyu reunite or not? Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twist: Akshara asks Abhimanyu to move on with Aarohi, but will forgetting the past be that easy?

In the future track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we may see that Abhinav will decide to leave Akshara, so that she stays with Abhimanyu and Abhir. Will his sacrifice work? Let’s wait and watch! Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Harshad Chopda fans wonder if he ever dated Vahbiz Dorabjee as old pics resurface