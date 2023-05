Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we see that Abhir (Shreyansh Kaurav) is very disturbed to hear the truth about his father, and he tries to talk to Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda), but somehow he stops. Finally, Abhir talks with Roohi (Heera Mishra), and we see little Roohi make Abhir understand that he has his mother, father, and everything, and also advise him to call the hospital and find out about his real father. Let's see if Abhir gets to knows the truth about his biological father or not. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twist: Abhir learns the truth and takes a shocking decision; Abhimanyu will win hearts with his gesture

Abhinav decides to move away from Kasauli

In the upcoming track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we may see that Abhir learns the truth that Abhinav (Jai Soni) is not his father, and he has trouble calling him Papa. Later on, we may see that Abhinav notice that Abhir needs Abhimanyu and also realise that Akshara deserves a happy life that he will never be able give her. He feels ashamed of his life and decides to move away from Kasauli. He leaves everything. We may see in the coming episodes that Abhinav leaves everything and write a letter for Akshara. Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) loves Abhir the most, and he will also fulfill all his dreams, so he wants Akshara (Pranali Rathod) and Abhir to go to Udaipur forever. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twist: Abhimanyu to withdraw Abhir's custody case after Manjari's truth comes out?

Yrh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai UPcoming Twist

In the future track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we may see that Abhimanyu and Akshara search for Abhinav, but they fail to find him. Abhir will realise the importance of Abhinav in his absence. We will have to wait and see! Will Akshara find out about Abhinav or not? Will Akshara move on with Abhimanyu? Let's see where the story takes progresses. Well, fans are very excited to see the upcoming tracks in which we wait to see the future of Abhir: will Akshra spend her whole life alone? Will Abhinav return to Akshara? Also Read - TRP List Week 20: Anupamaa remains unbeatable; Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai continues to trump over Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin [TOP 10 TV shows]