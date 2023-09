Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Hindi TV show upcoming twist, September 30: In the latest track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, all are getting ready for the Ganesh pooja, but little Abhir and Roohi are both very excited. Akshara (Pranali Rathod) has made a Ganesh statue using leaves and Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) and Akshara both do the pooja together. Akshara remembers Abhinav, but Abhimanyu handles her. They both go to the temple on a bike and it is delightful to see their beautiful moments. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Teri Meri Doriyaann and other Top 8 TV shows upcoming twists

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist

In the upcoming track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Akshara (Pranali Rathod) and Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) have started another ritual where Akshara gets a call and goes to meet the doctor, but Abhimanyu misunderstands that Akshara does not want to marry him, but Akshara tells him that she is pregnant. Abhimanyu will also feel very happy because he will be ready to accept the child. He thinks that God has given him one chance to rectify his mistakes, but it might happen that Manjiri will not be ready to accept the child. Well, we have to wait to see the twist that will happen in the marriage of AbhiRa. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai top 7 twists: Manjiri and Muskaan to bring a storm in Akshara, Abhimanyu's relationship

In the future track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we may see a major twist. When Muskan hears the news, she also gets very happy. But she is making another plan and Manjiri also supports Muskan and helps her, as she is also not ready to accept Abhinav’s child. Well, it might happen that Muskan's mental condition gets worse and she runs away with Akshara’s baby. Let's see what AbhiRa will do to save their child. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Tejasswi Prakash, Fahmaan Khan to replace Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod post leap?

Trending Now

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top-running Hindi shows on television. The latest track is all about the wedding of AbhiRa as well as the revelation and future of Abhinav and Akshara's baby.