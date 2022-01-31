starring Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod, and Karishma Sawant, is a popular TV show on Indian television. The current track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai features Abhimanyu and Akshara being head-over-heels in love and all cute. They are having a lot of mushy moments of late and AbhiRa fans cannot get over the same. Recently, we also saw the Makar Sankranti special episode in which we again saw Abhi and Akshu's adorable romantic moments. AbhiRa fans are going gaga over Harshad Chopda and the way his Abhimanyu looks at Akshara. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhi aka Harshad Chopda goofs up a scene; Pranali Rathod's reaction is UNMISSABLE – watch video

Harshad Chopda aka Abhimanyu's fans have been sharing snapshots of his scenes with Akshara, aka Pranali Rathod, and are going crazy over their chemistry. AbhiRa shippers have finally got to see the lovebirds together after a long separation. And now, they just cannot get enough of AbhiRa romance. Check out the tweets here: Also Read - TRP List Week 3: Anupamaa retains top spot, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin tie for the second spot

Every day I fall in love with you more and more Header Edits for Today?#Yrkkh #YehRishtaKyaKehlataHai #Abhira pic.twitter.com/UcE49u6NJ2 — Smri?? (@smriti_bhalla) January 31, 2022

they are afraid of losing each other even though they could not get together yet ?#Abhira #yrkkh pic.twitter.com/ngTz9UineJ — Zara ᴹᵉʳⁱ ᴬᵏˢʰᵘ (@abhiraforever) January 31, 2022

Hathan vich hove tera hath

Sama othe hi khalo jave

Ho tera mera pyar vekh chann

Ohle badalan de ho jave..#AbhiRa #Yrkkh pic.twitter.com/O2jrzmb1uj — Aashiya (@Aashiya07) January 31, 2022

Meanwhile, in the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see Manish declaring that they won't be having any relations with the Birlas ever, not even in the future. The Goenkas had to face a lot of embarrassment at the Makar Sankranti festival when Abhimanyu and Akshara were seen together. The whole family had come to Abhimanyu and Akshara's defence, however, Manish and Harshvardhan Birla are just pissed at the insults that were thrown at them. And hence, in a fit of anger, Manish announces that they won't have any relations with the Birlas. Abhimanyu and Akshara are heartbroken over the same. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILER: Abhi-Akshara's fans 'irritated' with romantic dream sequences; make special request to makers – read tweets

Abhi and Akshara want to get married and hence they have vowed to make their families come together and accept their love. On the other hand, Karishma Sawant aka Aarohi is as bitter as before. Elsewhere, it is being said that Akshara and Abhimanyu will have a grand destination wedding.