Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: AbhiRa fans cannot stop gushing over the way Abhimanyu looks at Akshara – view tweets

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Harshad Chopda aka Abhimanyu keeps winning the hearts of the AbhiRa fans every single day. This time the fans are gushing over the way Abhi looks at Akshu aka Pranali Rathod.