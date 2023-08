Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we see that Akshara and all the family members go out of Udaipur so that Abhir (Shreyansh Kaurav) can get a much-needed change. We see that Abhir has been suffering from depression, but slowly, he is overcoming his fears and anxiety. Later on, we see that Muskan also realizes her mistakes. We see that they are all trying to cheer Abhir up, and finally, we see that Abhir starts bonding with Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda). On the other side, we see the show take a one-month leap, and finally the whole family gets out of their emotional trauma. Well, Abhimanyu really fulfills all his responsibilities, and viewers also love this change. Later on, we see that finally, Abhimanyu and Akshara come together to witness Abhir getting the first ever award of his life. Well, we have to wait to see if the new twist will bring Abhir, Akshara (Pranali Rathod) and Abhimanyu closer. Also Read - Raksha Bandhan 2023: Akshara-Kairav of YRKKH, Anuj-Malvika of Anupamaa; here are best on-screen siblings from top TV shows

Finally Abhir comes out in his mental depression

In the upcoming track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we see a Raksha Bandhan celebration going on at the Goenka house. We see everyone is very happy, and also, Roohi ties the rakhi on Abhir's hand. But later on, some goons attack Muskan, and Akshara (Pranali Rathod) comes to save her. Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) also comes to her rescue. It might be possible that after seeing the care and concern of Abhimanyu, Muskan will forget everything and tie the rakhi on Abhimanyu's hand. The upcoming track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is going to me happy yet emotional.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist

In the future track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, many twists and turns await us. There are reports that Abhimanyu, aka Harshad Chopda, will quit the show. Viewers are really disappointed with these reports and are hoping that this isn't true as they love Abhimanyu and Akshara together. In fact, now was the time when everyone was expecting that Abhir will bring AbhiRa closer. Well, it might be possible that we will see some beautiful twists with the celebrations of the upcoming festivals like Janmasthami and Ganesh Chaturthi which will bring cheer to the characters and fans of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.