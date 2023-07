In the upcoming track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we see a very emotional track where finally we see Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) and Akshara (Pranali Rathod) find Abhir and take him in the home, but they cannot even realize where Abhinav is, and we see in Akshara's life that she never gets fully happy; she has to sacrifice one thing in front of her destiny, and this time she has lost her husband. The upcoming track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is going to be super interesting as well as very emotional, as we may see that Abhinav has finally left everyone, and we may see that Abhinav's (Jai Soni)last wish is that Akshara and Abhimanyu come together and live their lives happily. Will Akshara make his last wish complete? Let's see where the story of Akshara goes.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top-running shows on television, and this show always takes second place on their TRP list. Well, on the latest track on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we see that Akshara's life is totally up and down. Well, we have to wait to see the twist. What will destiny decide for Akshara?

In the future track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we see that Akshara lost her husband. The future tracks of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are going to be very emotional, but viewers are always with her. Well, the viewers are not happy with the upcoming track because they always want to see Akshara live in a happy family, but this time it might be possible that Akshara's dream of a happy family will be broken forever.Will Abhimanyu feels guilty for whatever happened?