Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we can see Abhir (Shreyansh Kaurav) learn the truth about his biological father, and he is very disturbed to think about that. Later, we can see Abhinav (Jai Soni), Akshara (Pranali Rathod)or Abhir spend quality time with them; they look like a happy family. Let's wait to see if this family will remain happy or not.

They all leave Kasauli and go to Udaipur

In the upcoming track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we see that Abhir talks with Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda)and asks him to find out about his real father. Well, we may see that Abhimanyu tells him all the truth about him, and now Abhir is really disturbed to choose between Abhinav and Abhimanyu. As we see in the upcoming episodes, Abhir did not choose any one of them, so he decides to go to Udaipur with three of them. He requests that Abhimanyu and Abhinav (Jai Soni)stay with him. But how is this possible? Let's wait to see the twist. Finally, we may see them all leave Kasauli and go to Udaipur.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist

In the future track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we may see that Abhir realizes that his mother does not love Abhinav, so he will decide to reunite Abhimanyu and Akshara. Well, this is the major turn when we see that Abhir said this to Abhinav, and he will be ready to reunite them. In upcoming episodes, we will see that Abhinav starts avoiding Akshara and starts creating misunderstandings between him and Akshara. Well, viewers do not like the twist, but we see that finally AbhiRa will reunite, just like Seerat and Kartik will reunite, and Ranveer will exist. History will repeat itself once again in the show.

But what about Aarohi? Will she understand? And what about Akshra? Will she give Abhimanyu one more chance, as she knows that Abhimanyu did not deserve the second chance? It might be possible that when Abhinav and Abhir try to reunite Abhira, Akshara will realize her love for Abhinav and finally confess her love. Well, we have to wait to see the upcoming twist.