In the upcoming track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we see that Abhir requests Akshara to go back to Kasauli, but we see that Akshara makes him realize that his dockman also needs him, so they have to stay in Udaipur. Let's wait to see if Abhir will be ready for this. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhimanyu is heartbroken after Abhir calls him Docman from Dadda; fans cannot stop praising actor’s performance

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top TV shows on television, and the current track is really interesting to watch for the viewers because they see the latest promo and gone crazy to see the upcoming tracks. Well, Abhinav , aka Jai Soni, will exist in the show, but viewers love the chemistry between Abhinav and Akshara (Pranali Rathod), and viewers are also a little disappointed in this track as they love to see the bond between Abhir and Abhinav and also love to watch the happy family, the Sharma family. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Jay Soni calls this scene with Abhir emotionally draining, 'My body used to shiver' [Exclusive]

In the future track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we see that Abhinav will die because of Abhimanyu, but this is not going to be true as viewers are so sure that Abhimanyu will never do this to Abhinav, but this time Akshara misunderstands Abhimanyu and starts blaming him. Well, we have to wait to see the twist when Akshara realizes that Abhimanyu is innocent. Let's see what happens in the future. It might be possible that Akshara is getting pregnant with Abhinav's child, and this time Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) will take care of her and also give so much love to his child. Let's see if Manjari's words come true and AbhiRa will reunite.