Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Yeh Rishta KyaKehlata Hai, it is very painful for Akshara (Pranali Rathod) Abhinav and also for the viewers. Finally, Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) wins the custody case and he gets Abhir, and we see Akshara is in shock. Abhinav tries his best to control Akshara, and we see Abhimanyu also feel regret that he did this, but Manjari came and again instigated him that whatever happens, it's good for Abhir and Abhimanyu as well. Well, viewers really do not like the recent plotting by Manjari. How can a mother do this? How can she snatch Abhir from Akshara? Later on, we see for the first time that Mahima, Shifali, Parth, Aarohi, and all the Birla family are standing by the side of Akshara because they all know how Abhir will survive without Akshara and Abhinav.

Will Abhimanyu send Abhir to Akshara?

In the upcoming track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we see Akshara (Pranali Rathod) and Abhinav (Jai Soni)telling Abhir that they lost him and he has to go with his real father, but Abhir clearly said that he cannot go with him and if he wants to meet him, he will go to Kasauli. But later on, Akshara and Abhinav make Abhir understand everything. Let's wait to see the twist. Will Abhir go with Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda)? Later on, we see that Abhimanyu also tells Ruhi that Abhir is his son and now he will stay with them, but little Ruhi also tells Abhimanyu that if Abhir comes here, he will not be happy. Let's wait to see if Abhimanyu understands the truth or not. Will he send Abhir to Akshara?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top-running shows on television. This show has completed its 14 years. Well, this show faced a lot of challenges on TRP list because at one time the serial got a low TRP, but after the Abhinav's entry gave it got a high TRP, now Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is ruling on the number 2 position.

In the future track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we may see Abhimanyu take Abhir to his house, and Akshara and Abhinav decide to leave for Kasauli, but Abhir may not be happy because he missed his parents. For the sake of Abhir's happiness, Abhimanyu decides to leave him, and Abhinav also believes that if he lives with Akshara everything will be solved. Let's wait to see the twist. What fate will decide for Akshara? Will she again reunite with her family, or will she once again go with her past Abhimanyu?