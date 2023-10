Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Hindi TV show upcoming twist, October 3: In the latest track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, finally Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) finds Akshara (Pranali Rathod) and asks her the reason for leaving the ceremonies. She tells him that Leela Maa was in trouble and that she was her responsibility, and she is hustling to solve everything. On the other site, Manjiri (Ami Trivedi), again accused Akshara, but Akshara came and revealed all the truth and the rituals resumed. Later on, Sujit tried to talk with Aarohi (Karishma Sawant) very politely, but his intention was not right. We have to wait to see how Aarohi handles him. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Top 7 upcoming twists: Akshara refuses to forget Abhinav, Sujit touches Aarohi inappropriately and more

Aarohi slaps Sujit

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist

In the upcoming track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Akshara ( Pranali Rathod) and Abhimanyu’s mehendi ceremony begins and they both looked very beautiful together. Later on, Sujit crosses all the limits and tries to misbehave with Aarohi (Karishma Sawant) . Akshara notices this motivates Aarohi to stay strong and both sisters together plan to expose Sujit. Finally, Sujit again tries to touch Arohi in a bad way, but she slaps him.

In the future track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we may see many twists and turns when all the family gets to know about Akshara's pregnancy. Well, it might happen that after this revelation, Manjri will be against Abhimanyu and Akshara's wedding. But Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) may go against his mother and marry Akshara and also decide to leave the Birla house. It remains to be seen if Manjiri (Ami Trivedi) and Muskan finally get ready to accept AbhiRa's relationship.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top-running Hindi TV shows. And there is strong buzz that the show is all set to take a leap of 20 years, and we may see that Akshara and Abhimanyu return home after 20 years with their kids. Well, once again history may repeat itself, just like Akshara and Naitik and later Naira and Kartik had to leave the house due to family issues.