Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi recently shot for their last episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The show is known for their sizzling chemistry. It has been 5.5 years since we all have loved them as Kartik and Naira. It is difficult to say goodbye to them. The show will now see a generation leap and new actors will take forward the story of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. As per the latest promo, we see Harshad Chopda as Abhimanyu, Pranali Rathod as Akshara and Karishma Sawant as Aarohi. This new story will begin soon but before that itself, the makers are making sure that they have a superhit start for Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant.

A solid back story

If one has seen the latest episodes of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the show has also revealed that Aarohi and Akshara who didn't know about Sirat being Akshara's stepmother, are now aware of it. While Akshara has accepted Sirat and is happy to call her mother, we see Aarohi feeling bad about Akshara coming close to Sirat. Aarohi feels Sirat is her mother and hence has started hating her sister Akshara. This hatred story of Aarohi for her sister, Akshara has ensured that we will get many amazing twists in the future.

Hidden secrets

While Akshara and Aarohi stay with Sirat in Goenka villa, the makers haven't yet introduced Kairav, Vansh and most importantly Kartik. People are confused about Kartik's whereabouts as Sirat still wears a mangalsutra which means Kartik isn't dead. It has not been revealed how has Kairav turned into and what kind of a person he has become.

Love triangle

In the latest promo, we see Akshara selecting a scarf which is also like by Aarohi. Aarohi tells Akshara that the scarf will look better on her. Akshara agrees and says that it will definitely look better on her sister, Aarohi. Later, the two move to a lakeside where Akshara tells Aarohi that if they throw a coin in this lake whatever they wish for they will get it. Just then, Abhimanyu enters and Aarohi is mesmerised. She snatches the coin from Akshara's hand and goes to wish. She throws the coin and says that Abhimanyu is really handsome and she wishes that he falls in love with her. While Abhimanyu loves Akshara and wishes that he gets her. Akshara being a good sister wishes that all of Aarohi's wishes come true. This time the makers have shown a love triangle in the beginning itself.

Promotions that will win everyone over

The makers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have made amazing arrangements to introduce their new jodi. Harshad and Pranali are shooting for a song at a beautiful location. They have also revealed an interesting promo already which has left fans excited about the upcoming story. The makers have also made sure that they keep Mohsin Khan-Shivangi Joshi aka Kartik-Naira/Sirat's connection to the show for some time till the audience adapt to the new generation.