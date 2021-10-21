Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: 4 ways through which the makers are ensuring a hit start for Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant

Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant have begun shooting for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as Abhimanyu, Akshara and Aarohi.